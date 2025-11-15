‘No Contract, No Coffee!’ NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani Calls For Nationwide Starbucks Boycott

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has urged a nationwide boycott of Starbucks after more than a thousand workers went on strike across the United States. The labour action, organised by Starbucks Workers United, demands better pay, improved staffing levels, and action on hundreds of alleged unfair labour practice violations. Responding to the union’s posts on X, Mamdani announced he would stop buying Starbucks coffee and encouraged others to join the boycott. His remarks came as workers launched what they called an open-ended strike, warning it could become the largest and longest in Starbucks’ history.

Starbucks workers across the country are on an Unfair Labor Practices strike, fighting for a fair contract.



While workers are on strike, I won’t be buying any Starbucks, and I’m asking you to join us.



Mamdani Backs Nationwide Starbucks Boycott

Zohran Mamdani amplified the union’s call by publicly urging customers to avoid the coffee chain during the strike. He wrote on X: “Starbucks workers across the country are on an Unfair Labor Practices strike, fighting for a fair contract. While workers are on strike, I won't be buying any Starbucks, and I'm asking you to join us.”

He added: “Together, we can send a powerful message: No contract, no coffee.”

Starbucks Workers United confirmed on social media that employees nationwide had officially walked out, describing the action as an Unfair Labour Practices (ULP) strike.

Workers Launch ‘Red Cup Rebellion’

The union warned that the strike could become the biggest and longest ULP strike in the company’s history.

“As of today, Starbucks workers across the country are officially ON STRIKE… Say No Contract No Coffee with us: DON'T BUY STARBUCKS for the duration of our open-ended ULP strike!” they posted.

Workers said the walkout would continue until their demands were met, branding the movement “Red Cup Rebellion.” The strike coincided with Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day, one of its busiest events, when customers typically queue for free reusable holiday cups, significantly amplifying the strike’s impact.

Starbucks Workers United has repeatedly accused the company of extensive labour violations. The union stated that Administrative Law Judges at the National Labor Relations Board had found Starbucks responsible for more than 400 labour law violations, making it “one of the worst offenders” in recent times.

The strike has drawn participation from workers across more than 25 cities, including New York, Dallas, Seattle, Ohio, Minneapolis, and Philadelphia, marking one of the most coordinated actions yet in Starbucks’ unionisation drive.