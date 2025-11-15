Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Al-Falah University Booked In 2 FIRs As Delhi Police Tighten Grip Over Red Fort Blast Case

Al-Falah University Booked In 2 FIRs As Delhi Police Tighten Grip Over Red Fort Blast Case

The AIU suspended the university's membership due to concerns about its "good standing." The probe intensified after a terror module bust revealed connections to university-affiliated doctors.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Nov 2025 05:23 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Delhi Police have escalated their investigation into Al-Falah University as part of a wider probe into alleged links to the deadly blast near Delhi’s Red Fort earlier this week. Crime Branch officers have registered two separate FIRs against the Faridabad-based private institution, one on charges of cheating and another concerning forgery.

Police tighten scrutiny

A Crime Branch team visited the university’s Okhla office on Thursday, serving a notice that demands crucial documents from the administration. Investigators say the evidence is essential to establishing the university’s role in the case.

AIU suspends membership

In a significant setback, the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) suspended Al-Falah University’s membership the same day, citing concerns over its “good standing” status.

The AIU, a national body registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860, facilitates collaboration among Indian higher education institutions and enables academic recognition across universities.

Secretary General Pankaj Mittal said all members are required to maintain standards as per AIU bye-laws. She noted that the association recently became aware that Al-Falah University “does not appear to be in good standing,” leading to the immediate suspension of its membership.

Following the decision, the university has been barred from using AIU’s name or logo in any capacity. It must also remove the AIU emblem from its official website and communication materials.

Probe linked to terror module bust

Al-Falah University, located in Dhauj village of Faridabad and home to an on-campus hospital, came under the microscope after agencies dismantled what they described as an interstate “white-collar” terror module. Among the eight arrested from the network were three doctors reportedly associated with the university.

The investigation gained urgency after Monday’s high-intensity explosion tore through a car near the Red Fort, killing 13 people and injuring several more. The blast occurred just hours after the suspected module was busted — a chilling sequence of events now at the heart of the police probe.

Published at : 15 Nov 2025 05:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Red Fort Explosion Delhi Car Blast Al Falah University

