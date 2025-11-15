Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld6 Killed, 23 Injured As Blast Rocks Hyderabad In Pakistan's Sindh Province

6 Killed, 23 Injured As Blast Rocks Hyderabad In Pakistan's Sindh Province

The blast resulted in six fatalities and injured 23 others in the Latifabad area.

By : Shivank Mishra | Updated at : 15 Nov 2025 06:27 PM (IST)
A powerful blast occurred near Mochi Goth Airport in the Latifabad area of Hyderabad, Sindh. The explosion is believed to have been triggered by a fire at a local firecracker manufacturing unit, which then led to the deadly incident.

So far, six people have lost their lives, and 23 others have been injured in the blast, reports added.

Published at : 15 Nov 2025 06:22 PM (IST)
Sindh Explosion Pakistan
