Explorer
(Source: ECI | ABP NEWS)
6 Killed, 23 Injured As Blast Rocks Hyderabad In Pakistan's Sindh Province
The blast resulted in six fatalities and injured 23 others in the Latifabad area.
A powerful blast occurred near Mochi Goth Airport in the Latifabad area of Hyderabad, Sindh. The explosion is believed to have been triggered by a fire at a local firecracker manufacturing unit, which then led to the deadly incident.
So far, six people have lost their lives, and 23 others have been injured in the blast, reports added.
Follow Breaking News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Read more
Advertisement
Top Headlines
News
‘Sent My Resignation': RK Singh Exits BJP Amid Disciplinary Row
India
Pathankot Surgeon Detained As Red Fort Blast Probe Widens; Al-Falah University Under Scanner
News
‘This Is Our Mistake’: Farooq Abdullah On Nowgam Blast
Cities
Al-Falah University Booked In 2 FIRs As Delhi Police Tighten Grip Over Red Fort Blast Case
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Opinion
Advertisement