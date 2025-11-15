Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
J&K Govt Announces Rs 10 Lakh Ex Gratia For Victims Of Nowgam Blast, Says Minister Sakeena Itoo

J&K Govt Announces Rs 10 Lakh Ex Gratia For Victims Of Nowgam Blast, Says Minister Sakeena Itoo

Minister Sakeena Itoo visited hospitals, confirming nine deaths and around 30 injuries. She praised medical staff for their prompt response and reaffirmed the government's support for affected families.

By : Asif Qureshi | Updated at : 15 Nov 2025 08:52 PM (IST)
The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced financial assistance for victims of the explosion near Nowgam Police Station, with ex-gratia relief sanctioned from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Health, Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education Minister Sakeena Itoo said on Saturday that Rs 10 lakh will be provided to the families of each deceased and ₹1 lakh to every injured person, following directives from Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

The minister visited Ujala Hospital to meet those undergoing treatment. She confirmed that nine people were killed in the blast on Friday night, while around 30 others sustained injuries.

“Some injured were admitted to SMHS and have been discharged, while around 20 are still under treatment at Ujala Hospital. Thank God their condition is improving. One or two remain in the ICU, but all are stable,” she told reporters.

Itoo commended doctors and medical staff for their prompt action. “The Ujala Hospital team has done a tremendous job. All doctors, including those from CMO and SMHS, reached immediately and worked throughout the night. Their timely efforts ensured proper treatment for all injured.”

She said she also visited several families who lost loved ones in the incident, reaffirming the government’s commitment to support them during this difficult time.

 

Published at : 15 Nov 2025 08:52 PM (IST)
Jammu & Kashmir News Srinagar News Jammu & Kashmir News
