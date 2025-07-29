Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentOTTNaseeruddin Shah Transforms Into J.R.D. Tata For 'Made in India – A Titan Story'

Naseeruddin Shah Transforms Into J.R.D. Tata For 'Made in India – A Titan Story'

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah is playing J.R.D. Tata in Amazon MX Player’s new series “Made In India - A Titan Story”.

By : PTI | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 10:38 PM (IST)

Mumbai: Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah is playing J.R.D. Tata in Amazon MX Player’s new series “Made In India - A Titan Story”.

The streamer unveiled the first look of the show on the 121st birth anniversary of J.R.D. Tata on Tuesday.

Produced by Prabhleen Sandhu (Founder, Almighty Motion Picture), directed by Robby Grewal, and written by Karan Vyas, the series captures the remarkable legacy of J.R.D. Tata.

The show also stars Jim Sarbh as Xerxes Desai, the pioneering founder of Titan Watch Company, alongside a stellar ensemble cast featuring Namita Dubey, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, Kaveri Seth, Lakshvir Saran, and Paresh Ganatra.

Amogh Dusad, Director & Head of Content - Amazon MX Player said, "The story goes beyond just the brand of Titan and to have Naseeruddin Shah play the role of J.R.D. Tata is exciting for all of us. With Made In India: A Titan Story, we are proud to present a series that not only honours an iconic brand but also the visionary minds that shaped it." Director Robby Grewal said, "Bringing J.R.D. Tata’s legacy to life in 'Made in India - The Titan Story' has been an inspiring journey. His vision went far beyond building companies; he built institutions, ideas, and a sense of purpose for an entire nation.

Having Naseeruddin Shah embody this icon has brought a rare authenticity and depth to the narrative. We truly believe this series will remind audiences why these stories of innovation and nation-building matter more than ever." “Made in India – A Titan Story” is slated for an early next year release and will premiere exclusively on Amazon MX Player for free. PTI BK SKY SKY

Published at : 29 Jul 2025 10:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Naseeruddin Shah
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Operation Mahadev: Army Confirms Identity Of 3 Slain Terrorists Behind Pahalgam Attack — Details
Operation Mahadev: Army Confirms Identity Of 3 Slain Terrorists Behind Pahalgam Attack — Details
India
‘You Hug Them While We Condemn’: Kharge Targets Modi Over Pak, Questions 'Silence' On Trump's Claims
‘You Hug Them While We Condemn’: Kharge Targets Modi Over Pak, Questions 'Silence' On Trump's Claims
India
All 3 Pahalgam Terrorists Killed Under Op Mahadev: Amit Shah In Parliament
All 3 Pahalgam Terrorists Killed Under Op Mahadev: Amit Shah In Parliament
World
Gaza Death Toll Hits 60,000 As IPC Says 'Worst-Case Scenario Of Famine Playing Out' In Strip
Gaza Death Toll Hits 60,000 As IPC Says 'Worst-Case Scenario Of Famine Playing Out' In Strip
Advertisement

Videos

Hospital Inundated In Bihar’s Nalanda; Patients Wade Through Flooded Campus For Treatment
Nawada & Trichy Flooded: Homes Submerged, Streets Become Rivers As Water Crisis Deepens
Tragic Bus-Truck Collision In Deoghar Kills 18 Kanwariyas During Shravan Yatra
Cloudburst In Himachal’s Mandi Triggers Devastation; 2 Dead, 1 Missing, Roads Washed Out
Power Out At UP Hospital: Doctors In Basti Treat Patient Under Torchlight, Risking Lives
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
From Debate To Disruption: How The UPA Is Turning Parliament Into A Protest Ground
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget