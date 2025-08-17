Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Maareesan OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Fahadh Faasil And Vadivelu Starrer

The much-talked-about Tamil film Maareesan, featuring Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles, is gearing up for its digital release.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 17 Aug 2025 09:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The much-talked-about Tamil film Maareesan, featuring Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles, is gearing up for its digital release. Netflix India confirmed on Sunday that the film will begin streaming on the platform from August 22. Directed by Sudheesh Sankar, the film will be available in Tamil along with dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

When and where to watch Maareesan

Announcing the premiere, Netflix India unveiled the poster on social media with the caption: "Get in guys, we are going to Thiruvannamalai 🤭🏍️ Watch Maareesan on Netflix, out 22 August in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam!"

 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Maareesan's plot and reception

The narrative follows Dhaya (played by Fahadh), a thief who sets out to swindle Velayudham (Vadivelu), a man battling Alzheimer’s. What begins as a scheme to rob him gradually transforms into a journey that changes both their lives in unexpected ways.

With music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematography by Kalaiselvan Sivaji, the film was lauded during its theatrical run, especially for the strong performances of the lead actors.

Kamal Haasan’s praise

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan also expressed his admiration for Maareesan. Sharing his thoughts on X, he wrote: “Watched Maareesan - a film that dances effortlessly between wit and depth, leaving me laughing, thinking, and admiring its craft. Had a wonderful conversation with the team to congratulate them on this delightful creation.”

He further added: “Beneath its humour lies a socially conscious lens on human emotion and a keen gaze at the darker shadows of our society. The kind of inventive, spirited cinema I naturally gravitate towards - both as viewer and creator.”

Published at : 17 Aug 2025 09:28 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
