Karan Johar On Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds Of Bollywood: 'Going To Smash All Records'

Netflix on Sunday gave audiences their first glimpse of Aryan Khan’s much-awaited directorial debut, The Ba***ds Of Bollywood. The teaser quickly set the internet abuzz, and among those most impressed was filmmaker Karan Johar, who predicted that the series will go on to rewrite records.

Karan Johar praises Aryan Khan

Taking to Instagram, Karan shared his excitement, writing: “ARYAN!!!! LOVE YOU!!! This is going to smash all records! I am proud of you.” In another post, he lauded actor Lakshya, the face of the series: “So proud to see our boy shine as the leading man in this incredible series!!! The red carpet is ready @lakshya! Go KILL it!!!”

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood teaser

The teaser itself packs in a mix of nostalgia and new-age storytelling. It begins with Aryan walking through a dreamy setup while reciting one of Shah Rukh Khan’s most iconic lines from Mohabbatein: “Ek ladki thi deewani si, ek ladke pe vo marti thi, nazrein jhuka ke, sharma ke, galiyon se guzarti thi…”

Just as the mood turns romantic, Aryan playfully breaks the flow, saying: “Aur achanak ek truck aaya aur usse kuchal gaya. Thoda zyaada ho gaya na? Aadat daal lo kyuki mera show bhi thoda zyaada hai.”

From there, the teaser shifts gears, offering flashes of glamour, red carpet drama, high-octane action, and a swirl of romance, hinting at the scale of what’s to come.

Produced by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner and co-created by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, the series features Lakshya and Sahher Bambba in lead roles. While Netflix has yet to announce a release date, the streaming debut of The Ba***ds Of Bollywood is eagerly awaited.