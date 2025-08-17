Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentOTTKaran Johar On Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds Of Bollywood: 'Going To Smash All Records'

Karan Johar On Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds Of Bollywood: 'Going To Smash All Records'

Netflix dropped the first look of Aryan Khan’s debut series The Ba***ds Of Bollywood*. Karan Johar hailed the teaser, predicting it will “smash all records” and praised lead actor Lakshya.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 17 Aug 2025 08:10 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Netflix on Sunday gave audiences their first glimpse of Aryan Khan’s much-awaited directorial debut, The Ba***ds Of Bollywood. The teaser quickly set the internet abuzz, and among those most impressed was filmmaker Karan Johar, who predicted that the series will go on to rewrite records.

Karan Johar praises Aryan Khan

Taking to Instagram, Karan shared his excitement, writing: “ARYAN!!!! LOVE YOU!!! This is going to smash all records! I am proud of you.” In another post, he lauded actor Lakshya, the face of the series: “So proud to see our boy shine as the leading man in this incredible series!!! The red carpet is ready @lakshya! Go KILL it!!!”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood teaser

The teaser itself packs in a mix of nostalgia and new-age storytelling. It begins with Aryan walking through a dreamy setup while reciting one of Shah Rukh Khan’s most iconic lines from Mohabbatein: “Ek ladki thi deewani si, ek ladke pe vo marti thi, nazrein jhuka ke, sharma ke, galiyon se guzarti thi…”

Just as the mood turns romantic, Aryan playfully breaks the flow, saying: “Aur achanak ek truck aaya aur usse kuchal gaya. Thoda zyaada ho gaya na? Aadat daal lo kyuki mera show bhi thoda zyaada hai.”

Also read: Fans React As Aryan Khan Teases The Ba**ds of Bollywood: 'Xerox Copy Of SRK'

From there, the teaser shifts gears, offering flashes of glamour, red carpet drama, high-octane action, and a swirl of romance, hinting at the scale of what’s to come.

Produced by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner and co-created by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, the series features Lakshya and Sahher Bambba in lead roles. While Netflix has yet to announce a release date, the streaming debut of The Ba***ds Of Bollywood is eagerly awaited.

Published at : 17 Aug 2025 08:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karan Johar SHAH RUKH KHAN Aryan Khan
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan Is NDA's Vice President Pick: BJP Chief JP Nadda
Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan Is NDA's Vice President Pick: BJP Chief JP Nadda
World
Fierce Nationwide Strike In Israel As Families Demand Hostage Deal, Netanyahu Pushes Back Protests
Fierce Nationwide Strike In Israel As Families Demand Hostage Deal, Netanyahu Pushes Back Protests
India
‘Those Who Dance With Constitution Trampled It’: PM Modi Accuses Congress Of ‘Betraying’ Ambedkar
‘Those Who Dance With Constitution Trampled It’: PM Modi Accuses Congress Of ‘Betraying’ Ambedkar
India
J-K: 7 Killed As Cloudburst, Landslide Hit Kathua, Rescue Ops Underway
J-K: 7 Killed As Cloudburst, Landslide Hit Kathua, Rescue Ops Underway
Advertisement

Videos

Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Highlights Tech and Energy Revolution for a Developed India | ABP NEWS
Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Calls for Technological Self-Reliance, Challenges Youth to Build India's Future
Independence Day: PM Modi Salutes Operation Sindoor Heroes, Highlights Military’s Bold Strike on Terrorists
Independence Day: India’s 79th Independence Day Marked by Spectacular Aerial Tribute | ABP NEWS
Independence Day: PM Modi Inspected Guard of Honour with Pride and Determination | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Modi’s Meet With Xi, Putin And Trump Will Determine India’s Geo-Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget