Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentOTTLokah Chapter 1: Chandra To Premiere On OTT After Massive Box Office Success

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra To Premiere On OTT After Massive Box Office Success

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra hits ₹300 crore and is set for OTT release on JioHotstar. Fans eagerly await the next chapter with Tovino Thomas.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 14 Oct 2025 11:14 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Malayalam blockbuster Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has officially crossed ₹300 crore at the box office. Lead actress Kalyani Priyadarshan shared the milestone with fans on social media on Tuesday, creating a buzz ahead of the film’s OTT release.

Lokah Chapter 1 OTT Release Announcement

Streaming giant JioHotstar confirmed on social media that the movie will soon be available on its platform, though the exact release date is yet to be revealed. The platform shared, “The beginning of a new universe. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra — coming soon on JioHotstar,” along with a poster of the film. Fans expressed excitement, with one writing, “Yesss finally .....thankyou @dqsalmaan @dqswayfarerfilms for this lovely gift.” Others urged for a Hindi version of the release.

About the Film

Produced by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films and directed by Dominic Arun, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra features Kalyani Priyadarshan in a superhero role. The film stars Kalyani Priyadarshan as Chandra/Neeli, a mysterious yakshi-vampire, alongside Naslen, Sandy, Arun Kurian, and Chandu Salim Kumar. Dulquer Salmaan, who produced the film under Wayfarer Films, makes a cameo, along with Tovino Thomas, Anna Ben, Soubin Shahir, and Santhy Balachandran. Mammootty lends his voice to the character Moothon, while Sandy plays the egotistical policeman Nachiyappa, who comes face-to-face with Chandra’s wrath.

Released in theatres on August 28, 2025, the film has earned critical and audience acclaim for its unique storytelling and visual spectacle.

Sequel in the Works

Excitement continues with the announcement of Lokah Chapter 2. Dulquer Salmaan recently teased the sequel through a playful video with Tovino Thomas, who will lead the next installment as Chaatan. Wayfarer Films tweeted, “Beyond myths. Beyond legends. A new chapter begins. #LokahChapter2 Starring Tovino Thomas. Written & Directed by Dominic Arun. Produced by Wayfarer Films.”

Published at : 14 Oct 2025 11:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lokah Chapter 1
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Pakistan Sought Cessation In 88 Hours, Further Conflict Would’ve Been Catastrophic: DGMO Ghai On Op Sindoor
Pakistan Sought Cessation In 88 Hours, Further Conflict Would’ve Been Catastrophic: DGMO Ghai
Cities
Durgapur Rape: Victim's Friend Arrested; Police Say Only One Accused Committed Sexual Assault
Durgapur Rape: Victim's Friend Arrested; Police Say Only One Accused Committed Sexual Assault
Cities
GRAP Stage I Enforced As Delhi-NCR Air Quality Dips To ‘Poor’ Category Ahead Of Smog Season
GRAP Stage I Enforced As Delhi-NCR Air Quality Dips To ‘Poor’ Category Ahead Of Smog Season
Cities
‘Sacrificing My Life For Truth’: Haryana Cop Dies By Suicide, Alleges Late IPS Officer Puran Kumar ‘Corrupt’
‘Sacrificing My Life For Truth’: Haryana Cop Dies By Suicide, Alleges Late IPS Officer Puran Kumar ‘Corrupt’
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: JDU Faces Internal Turmoil as MP Ajay Mandal Offers Resignation, MLA Gopal Mandal Stages Protest Over Ticket Fears
Rahul Gandhi Demands Immediate Action for Dalit IPS Officer’s Family, Calls for Arrest of Accused Officials
Bihar Election 2025: NDA Leaders Confirm Seat Sharing, Nitish Kumar Happy with Final Arrangements
Breaking: Young Muslim Devotee from Prayagraj Prays for Premanand Maharaj During Umrah Trip
Chaos in Chhattisgarh and Bihar: Sapna Chaudhary Concert Violence and Ticket Dispute in Samastipur
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Crypto Is About Ownership. So Why Are We Still Getting Custody Wrong?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget