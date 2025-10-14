Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra To Premiere On OTT After Massive Box Office Success

The Malayalam blockbuster Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has officially crossed ₹300 crore at the box office. Lead actress Kalyani Priyadarshan shared the milestone with fans on social media on Tuesday, creating a buzz ahead of the film’s OTT release.

Lokah Chapter 1 OTT Release Announcement

Streaming giant JioHotstar confirmed on social media that the movie will soon be available on its platform, though the exact release date is yet to be revealed. The platform shared, “The beginning of a new universe. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra — coming soon on JioHotstar,” along with a poster of the film. Fans expressed excitement, with one writing, “Yesss finally .....thankyou @dqsalmaan @dqswayfarerfilms for this lovely gift.” Others urged for a Hindi version of the release.

About the Film

Produced by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films and directed by Dominic Arun, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra features Kalyani Priyadarshan in a superhero role. The film stars Kalyani Priyadarshan as Chandra/Neeli, a mysterious yakshi-vampire, alongside Naslen, Sandy, Arun Kurian, and Chandu Salim Kumar. Dulquer Salmaan, who produced the film under Wayfarer Films, makes a cameo, along with Tovino Thomas, Anna Ben, Soubin Shahir, and Santhy Balachandran. Mammootty lends his voice to the character Moothon, while Sandy plays the egotistical policeman Nachiyappa, who comes face-to-face with Chandra’s wrath.

Released in theatres on August 28, 2025, the film has earned critical and audience acclaim for its unique storytelling and visual spectacle.

Sequel in the Works

Excitement continues with the announcement of Lokah Chapter 2. Dulquer Salmaan recently teased the sequel through a playful video with Tovino Thomas, who will lead the next installment as Chaatan. Wayfarer Films tweeted, “Beyond myths. Beyond legends. A new chapter begins. #LokahChapter2 Starring Tovino Thomas. Written & Directed by Dominic Arun. Produced by Wayfarer Films.”