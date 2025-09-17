Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentOTT'Picture Abhi Baaki Hai': KJo Cheers Aryan Khan On Directorial Debut With The Ba***ds of Bollywood

As Aryan Khan gets ready for the release of his directorial debut, "The Ba***ds of Bollywood" on Thursday, Karan Johar welcomed him to the movies.

By : IANS | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 09:06 PM (IST)

As Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan gets ready for the release of his directorial debut, "The Ba***ds of Bollywood" on Thursday, Karan Johar welcomed him to the movies, saying that "Picture abhi baaki hai (The film is still not finished)."

KJo shared that Aryan has an individual style of storytelling, and he cannot wait for everyone to enjoy his vision.

Posting a photo with Aryan on his IG, Karan penned a heartfelt note saying, "Shine on son!!! Tonight is your big night… when your family , friends and the fraternity will welcome you to the movies with their arms wide out ( your father made that a national gesture ) … you treaded a path that many never believed you would … the daunting task of being behind the camera… of being a story teller and the captain of its execution… have seen you work tirelessly and passionately for over 2 years and never once taking the opportunity given to you for granted…. You have an individual style of telling your story and I can’t wait for everyone to see and hear your voice in #badsofbollywood …"

A proud KJo admitted that he really wanted to be a part of the show.

He added, "I am so so proud of you and love you so much!!! ( also thanks for giving me a part in the show, I was secretly dying for you to ask me ) …. Series toh ban gayi beta…Picture abhi baaki hai!!!!! (Four red heart emojis) @netflix @redchilliesent."

Before this, Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana Panday also expressed her excitement for "The Ba***ds of Bollywood", saying that the "world will finally get to see Aryan's hard work".

Sharing a string of rare photos of Aryan on Insta, Bhavana penned,

"My dearest Aryan !!!! @___aryan___ !!! We re all so excited for your big day tomorrow !!! Finally the world will see all your hard work , passion that’s your obsession, come to life !!!! Wishing you the bestest always !!! B****ds of Bollywood only on @netflix_in !!!!! To a super duper blockbuster show !!!!"

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 17 Sep 2025 09:06 PM (IST)
Karan Johar Aryan Khan
