Jolly LLB 3 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi’s Courtroom Drama

Jolly LLB 3 OTT release: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s courtroom comedy-drama Jolly LLB 3 continues to impress at the box office weeks after its release on September 19. As fans eagerly await the chance to watch it from home, the digital release is finally on the horizon.

When and where to watch Jolly LLB 3

The good news for viewers is that Jolly LLB 3 won’t just stream on one platform, it’s set to hit multiple OTT services. Reports indicate that the film will be available on Jio Cinema, Hotstar, and Netflix starting November 14, 2025. While an official statement from the makers is still pending, audiences can expect to catch the courtroom comedy online next month.

Jolly LLB 3 box office performance

With a reported production budget of ₹120 crore, Jolly LLB 3 has made a strong mark commercially. Box office tracker Sacnilk reports that the film has earned ₹108.65 crore domestically. On the global front, it has raked in ₹157.7 crore, comfortably recovering its budget and establishing itself as a hit. While domestic earnings haven’t yet doubled the production cost, worldwide collections confirm the film’s profitability.

Jolly LLLB 3 review

An excerpt from ABP Live's review of the film read, "Jolly LLB 3 proves that important social issues can be addressed in commercial cinema without losing the entertainment factor. Known for its comedy, the franchise takes a leap forward by combining humor with strong emotional moments and socially conscious storytelling."

"There are scenes that will make you laugh out loud, moments that will bring tears to your eyes, and instances where you’ll find yourself clapping or even whistling in the theater. Despite the serious issue at its core, the film never feels preachy or documentary-like; instead, it keeps you thoroughly entertained from start to finish." Read the complete review here.

Star cast and direction

Jolly LLB 3 stars Akshay Kumar as Jolly Mishra, with Arshad Warsi portraying Jolly Tyagi. Under the direction of Subhash Kapoor, the film also features Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, and Huma Qureshi in key roles.