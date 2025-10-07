Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentOTTJolly LLB 3 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi’s Courtroom Drama

Jolly LLB 3 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi’s Courtroom Drama

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s Jolly LLB 3 continues to shine at the box office and will stream on Jio Cinema, Hotstar, and Netflix from November 14, 2025.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 05:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Jolly LLB 3 OTT release: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s courtroom comedy-drama Jolly LLB 3 continues to impress at the box office weeks after its release on September 19. As fans eagerly await the chance to watch it from home, the digital release is finally on the horizon.

When and where to watch Jolly LLB 3

The good news for viewers is that Jolly LLB 3 won’t just stream on one platform, it’s set to hit multiple OTT services. Reports indicate that the film will be available on Jio Cinema, Hotstar, and Netflix starting November 14, 2025. While an official statement from the makers is still pending, audiences can expect to catch the courtroom comedy online next month.

Jolly LLB 3 box office performance

With a reported production budget of ₹120 crore, Jolly LLB 3 has made a strong mark commercially. Box office tracker Sacnilk reports that the film has earned ₹108.65 crore domestically. On the global front, it has raked in ₹157.7 crore, comfortably recovering its budget and establishing itself as a hit. While domestic earnings haven’t yet doubled the production cost, worldwide collections confirm the film’s profitability.

Jolly LLLB 3 review

An excerpt from ABP Live's review of the film read, "Jolly LLB 3 proves that important social issues can be addressed in commercial cinema without losing the entertainment factor. Known for its comedy, the franchise takes a leap forward by combining humor with strong emotional moments and socially conscious storytelling."

"There are scenes that will make you laugh out loud, moments that will bring tears to your eyes, and instances where you’ll find yourself clapping or even whistling in the theater. Despite the serious issue at its core, the film never feels preachy or documentary-like; instead, it keeps you thoroughly entertained from start to finish." Read the complete review here.

Star cast and direction

Jolly LLB 3 stars Akshay Kumar as Jolly Mishra, with Arshad Warsi portraying Jolly Tyagi. Under the direction of Subhash Kapoor, the film also features Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, and Huma Qureshi in key roles.

Published at : 07 Oct 2025 05:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Arshad Warsi Akshay Kumar Jolly LLB 3
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi-NCR Hit By Heavy Rain: IMD Issues Orange Alert, Delhi Airport Warns Of Flight Disruptions
Delhi-NCR Hit By Heavy Rain: IMD Issues Orange Alert, Delhi Airport Warns Of Flight Disruptions
India
Bihar SIR — 'Share Names Of 3.66 Lakh Deleted, 21 Lakh Added Voters': SC Flags ‘Confusion Over Add-Ons’  
Bihar SIR — 'Share Names Of 3.66 Lakh Deleted, 21 Lakh Added Voters': SC Flags ‘Confusion Over Add-Ons’  
Science
Nobel Prize 2025 In Physics: Clarke, Devoret, Martinis Win For 'Macroscopic Quantum Tunnelling' In Electric Circuit
Nobel Prize 2025 In Physics: Clarke, Devoret, Martinis Win For 'Macroscopic Quantum Tunnelling'
Business
Dalal Street Closes Higher, Sensex Tests 82,000 - Here's What Led To The Rally
Dalal Street Closes Higher, Sensex Tests 82,000 - Here's What Led To The Rally
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: BJP MP Khagen Murmu Attacked In West Bengal; Protests Erupt At Bengal Bhavan Delhi Today
Politics Update: BJP Leverages Stars Maithili Thakur And Pawan Singh Ahead Of Bihar Polls
Politics Alert: Maithili Thakur Eyes Bihar Entry From Bene Patti To Serve People Through BJP
Breaking: Heavy Snowfall And Rain Hit Jammu Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh And Uttarakhand, Temperatures Plunge
Breaking: Shilpa Shetty Questioned For 5 Hours By Mumbai Police In ₹60 Crore Fraud Case
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Shoba Suri
Shoba Suri
One Village, One Plan: Breaking Silos For Rural Nutrition Security
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget