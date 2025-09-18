Jolly LLB 3 Review: Akshay Kumar And Arshad Warsi Deliver A Courtroom Blockbuster With Heart And Humour

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeMovie ReviewEntertainmentJolly LLB 3 Review: Akshay Kumar And Arshad Warsi Deliver A Courtroom Blockbuster With Heart And Humour

Jolly LLB 3 blends comedy, emotion and social commentary, focusing on farmers' plight. Two Jollys clash in court, battling powerful builders.

By : Amit Bhatia | Updated at : 18 Sep 2025 10:36 PM (IST)

Jolly LLB 3 shows what it truly takes to make a good film. It proves that comedy and emotions can be seamlessly blended with a hard-hitting social issue to deliver a cinematic experience that is as entertaining as it is thought-provoking. The film stands out as a perfect example of commercial cinema done right.

Plot: A Battle of Two Jollys in the Courtroom

This time, the story revolves around the plight of farmers. In Rajasthan, a farmer commits suicide after losing his land to powerful builders who refuse to compensate the farmers. The case lands in court, where Jolly has to fight for justice. But there’s a twist—there are two Jollys this time, constantly at odds with each other. What unfolds next forms the crux of this engaging courtroom drama.

Film Analysis: A Complete Entertainment Package

Jolly LLB 3 proves that important social issues can be addressed in commercial cinema without losing the entertainment factor. Known for its comedy, the franchise takes a leap forward by combining humor with strong emotional moments and socially conscious storytelling.

There are scenes that will make you laugh out loud, moments that will bring tears to your eyes, and instances where you’ll find yourself clapping or even whistling in the theater. Despite the serious issue at its core, the film never feels preachy or documentary-like; instead, it keeps you thoroughly entertained from start to finish.

The courtroom sequences take some cinematic liberties, but they work well to maintain engagement and excitement. Every actor delivers a strong performance, and the film is visually well-shot, giving you the feeling of watching a polished, well-crafted piece of cinema after a long time.

Performances: Akshay Kumar at His Best

Akshay Kumar is in top form, delivering one of his finest performances in recent years. His comic timing, energy, and emotional depth in the role of Jolly will have audiences applauding in theaters.

Arshad Warsi is equally brilliant, particularly in the emotional scenes, while his natural flair for comedy shines through effortlessly.

Saurabh Shukla once again steals every scene he appears in with his unmatched comic timing. Seema Biswas brings a raw intensity to her role, her eyes alone conveying deep pain and emotion. Gajraj Rao impresses in a negative role, while Huma Qureshi and Amrita Rao deliver strong supporting performances.

Writing and Direction: Subhash Kapoor Strikes Gold

Subhash Kapoor’s writing and direction form the backbone of Jolly LLB 3. He proves how to craft a socially relevant yet highly entertaining film. Importantly, the focus isn’t just on the superstar Akshay Kumar; every character is well utilized, resulting in a more impactful story.

The balance between courtroom drama, emotional beats, and comedy is handled with finesse, making the film engaging throughout.

Verdict

Jolly LLB 3 is a must-watch. It entertains, educates, and emotionally connects with the audience while staying true to the franchise’s legacy of humor and drama. A rare film that strikes the right balance between commercial appeal and meaningful storytelling.

Published at : 18 Sep 2025 10:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Arshad Warsi Akshay Kumar Jolly LLB 3 Jolly LLB 3 Review
Embed widget