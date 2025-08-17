Fans React As Aryan Khan Teases The Ba**ds of Bollywood: 'Xerox Copy Of SRK'

The first glimpse of Aryan Khan’s highly anticipated directorial debut, The Ba**ds of Bollywood, has finally been unveiled and the internet can’t stop buzzing. While the teaser has sparked excitement about the upcoming series, what has truly grabbed attention is how strikingly Aryan resembles his father, superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

In a surprising move, Aryan didn’t just stay behind the camera. He appeared on screen to introduce the show with the line, “Picture toh saalon se baki hai, par show ab shuru hoga.” The moment immediately reminded fans of Shah Rukh’s iconic dialogue from Mohabbatein, though Aryan added his own spin to it.

Netizens think Aryan Khan sounds exactly like Shah Rukh

As soon as the teaser dropped, social media was flooded with reactions. Many noted that Aryan’s voice, mannerisms, and even his smile mirrored SRK’s. One Reddit user wrote, “i genuinely thought it was Shahrukh doing the voiceover. CRAZYY HOW THEIR VOICES R SOOO SIMILAR.” Another comment read, “His voice also is similar to SRK , i thought SRK was doing dub for whole time.” A fan joked, “SRK relaunching himself. That’s it.” Meanwhile, another admirer gushed, “Dude how is he the Xerox Copy of SRK???? Never understood the hype until now but Aryan Khan is actually really hot 🔥” One more pointed out, “The way he smiled is exactly how Shah Rukh smiles.”

About The Ba**ds of Bollywood

The Ba**ds of Bollywood stars Lakshya, who earned praise for his role in Karan Johar’s Kill, alongside Sahher Bambba. The ensemble also includes Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, and Gautami Kapoor. A special preview of the show is scheduled for release on August 20.

Interestingly, this isn’t Aryan’s first on-camera appearance linked to the project. Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan had revealed the show’s title through a playful video featuring lighthearted banter with Aryan, where the star kid also made a cameo.

According to its official synopsis, The Ba**ds of Bollywood is about “an ambitious outsider and his friends [who] navigate the larger-than-life yet uncertain world of Bollywood. The series blends self-aware humour with a high-stakes narrative — and promises a host of unforgettable cameos, blockbuster thrills and an adventurous ride into the world of Indian cinema.”