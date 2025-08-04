OTT Releases This Week: Watch Sitaare Zameen Par, Wednesday Season 2 & More

As August kicks off, streaming giants like Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and Apple TV+ are lining up high-octane premieres, emotional dramas, gripping thrillers, and real-life documentaries. Whether you're into sci-fi, sports, comedy, or crime—this week’s watchlist has it all.

1. Wednesday – Season 2 (Netflix)

Release Date: August 6

Format: Two parts (First 4 episodes in August, rest in September)

Tim Burton’s gothic coming-of-age series returns with Wednesday Addams choosing to go back to Nevermore Academy. But sinister secrets, supernatural twists, and romantic complications await.

“Expect Wednesday’s signature wit, gory tension, and another round of secrets buried in the shadows.”

2. Mickey 17 (JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium)

Release Date: August 7

Robert Pattinson stars in Bong Joon-ho’s genre-defying sci-fi dark comedy as a disposable clone questioning his own purpose. A philosophical and humorous trip through space and identity.

3. The Pickup (Amazon Prime Video)

Release Date: August 6

Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson play armored truck drivers caught in a heist gone haywire. With Keke Palmer and Eva Longoria in tow, expect chaos, comedy, and casino madness.

4. Salakaar (JioHotstar)

Release Date: August 8

Told across 1978 and 2025, this espionage drama stars Naveen Kasturia and Mouni Roy. A story of spies, unfinished missions, and political intrigue that unfolds over decades.

5. Stolen: Heist of the Century (Netflix)

Release Date: August 8

True crime lovers, don’t miss this! A deep dive into the infamous 2003 Antwerp diamond heist with real interviews and reconstructions of the criminal genius at play.

6. Platonic – Season 2 (Apple TV+)

Release Date: August 6

Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne return as best friends navigating platonic love in a modern world. A refreshing take on friendship, adulthood, and everything in between.

7. Love Hurts (JioHotstar)

Release Date: August 7

Ke Huy Quan stars as a former criminal trying to rebuild his life. But with enemies resurfacing, redemption won’t come easy. Features Ariana DeBose and Daniel Wu.

8. Sitaare Zameen Par (YouTube – Rent)

Available Now in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu

This timeless classic on childhood and learning differences is now accessible in multiple Indian languages. A gentle reminder of empathy, inclusion, and educational compassion.

9. The Yogurt Shop Murders (JioHotstar)

Release Date: August 4

This chilling docuseries revisits the brutal 1991 Texas murders of four teenage girls. An intense look at justice delayed and the emotional cost of investigative flaws.

10. SEC Football: Any Given Saturday (Netflix)

Release Date: August 5

Go behind the scenes of Southeastern Conference college football with raw stories, emotional journeys, and the pressure of performing under stadium lights.

11. Marc Maron: Panicked (JioHotstar)

Release Date: August 2

Veteran comic Marc Maron confronts anxiety, aging, politics, and cancel culture in his latest special. Raw, real, and painfully funny.

12. Code of Silence (Lionsgate Play)

Release Date: August 3

Rose Ayling-Ellis stars in this inclusive crime thriller as a deaf woman pulled into high-stakes investigations. A bold reimagining of the genre with authentic representation.

Whether you're craving dystopian clones, supernatural schoolgirls, or historical spy thrillers, this week’s streaming list delivers something for every mood. It’s time to load your watchlist and press play.