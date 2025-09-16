Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentRobert Redford, Oscar-Winning Actor And Director, Passes Away At 89

Robert Redford, Oscar-Winning Actor And Director, Passes Away At 89

Oscar-winning actor Robert Redford, who became one of Hollywood’s most enduring icons, has died at the age of 89.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 16 Sep 2025 07:24 PM (IST)

Robert Redford, the Oscar-winning actor, director, and activist who became one of Hollywood’s most enduring icons, has died at the age of 89. Best known for his performances in timeless classics like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and All the President’s Men, Redford’s career spanned decades, marked by both critical and commercial success.

Hollywood Legend Robert Redford Dies at 89

He earned an Academy Award for Best Director and later received an honorary Oscar, cementing his legacy as both a gifted performer and filmmaker.

Charles Robert Redford, born in 1936 in Los Angeles, briefly attended the University of Colorado before studying acting at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. After small TV and stage roles, he earned recognition with a Best Supporting Actor Emmy nomination in 1962 for The Voice of Charlie Pont and soon broke through on Broadway in Neil Simon’s Barefoot in the Park. His first major film role came in Inside Daisy Clover (1965) opposite Natalie Wood, earning him a Golden Globe nomination.

ALSO READ: 15-Year-Old ‘Adolescence’ Star Owen Cooper Beats Bardem, Sarsgaard In Historic Emmy Win

Acclaimed Director and Champion of Indie Cinema

Redford’s big-screen breakthrough arrived with Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969), opposite Paul Newman. Through the 1970s, he became one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars with acclaimed performances in Jeremiah Johnson (1972), The Way We Were (1973), The Sting (1973), The Great Gatsby (1974), Three Days of the Condor (1975), and All the President’s Men (1976).

In 1980, he turned to directing with Ordinary People, which won four Oscars, including Best Director for Redford. He continued to act in hits like The Natural (1984) and Out of Africa (1985), while also directing A River Runs Through It (1992), Quiz Show (1994), and The Horse Whisperer (1998).

Beyond his acting and directing legacy, Redford reshaped American independent cinema. Through the Sundance Institute and Sundance Film Festival, which he helped establish in the late 1970s, he created a launchpad for filmmakers such as Quentin Tarantino and Steven Soderbergh, while later championing breakout films like Whiplash and CODA.

Published at : 16 Sep 2025 06:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Robert Redford
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Jaish Admits Masood Azhar's Family Killed In Indian Strikes During Op Sindoor
Jaish Admits Masood Azhar's Family Killed In Indian Strikes During Op Sindoor
World
Israel Pushes Into ‘Main Phase’ Of Gaza City Offensive Amid UN Commission’s ‘Genocide’ Charge, US Backs Move
Israel Pushes Into ‘Main Phase’ Of Gaza City Offensive Amid UN ‘Genocide’ Charge, US Backs Move
Cricket
Apollo Tyres Replaces Dream11 As Official Sponsor Of Team India
Apollo Tyres Replaces Dream11 As Official Sponsor Of Team India
Cities
Maharashtra Local Body Polls: SC Sets Jan 31, 2026 Deadline, Pulls Up State Election Commission For Delay
Maharashtra Local Body Polls: SC Sets Jan 31, 2026 Deadline, Pulls Up State EC For Delay
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Violence, Arson And Public Unrest Reported Across Multiple Indian Cities
Breaking: ICC Rejects PCB Demand To Remove Referee After Handshake Controversy
Breaking News: NEET Aspirant Shot Dead by Cattle Smugglers in Gorakhpur; Tension Grips Village | ABP NEWS
Janhit: PM Modi Sets Development and Anti-Infiltration Agenda for Bihar Elections 2025 | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Shimla landslide buries cars, causes massive traffic jam | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget