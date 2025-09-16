Robert Redford, Oscar-Winning Actor And Director, Passes Away At 89

Robert Redford, the Oscar-winning actor, director, and activist who became one of Hollywood’s most enduring icons, has died at the age of 89. Best known for his performances in timeless classics like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and All the President’s Men, Redford’s career spanned decades, marked by both critical and commercial success.

Hollywood Legend Robert Redford Dies at 89

He earned an Academy Award for Best Director and later received an honorary Oscar, cementing his legacy as both a gifted performer and filmmaker.

Charles Robert Redford, born in 1936 in Los Angeles, briefly attended the University of Colorado before studying acting at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. After small TV and stage roles, he earned recognition with a Best Supporting Actor Emmy nomination in 1962 for The Voice of Charlie Pont and soon broke through on Broadway in Neil Simon’s Barefoot in the Park. His first major film role came in Inside Daisy Clover (1965) opposite Natalie Wood, earning him a Golden Globe nomination.

Acclaimed Director and Champion of Indie Cinema

Redford’s big-screen breakthrough arrived with Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969), opposite Paul Newman. Through the 1970s, he became one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars with acclaimed performances in Jeremiah Johnson (1972), The Way We Were (1973), The Sting (1973), The Great Gatsby (1974), Three Days of the Condor (1975), and All the President’s Men (1976).

In 1980, he turned to directing with Ordinary People, which won four Oscars, including Best Director for Redford. He continued to act in hits like The Natural (1984) and Out of Africa (1985), while also directing A River Runs Through It (1992), Quiz Show (1994), and The Horse Whisperer (1998).

Beyond his acting and directing legacy, Redford reshaped American independent cinema. Through the Sundance Institute and Sundance Film Festival, which he helped establish in the late 1970s, he created a launchpad for filmmakers such as Quentin Tarantino and Steven Soderbergh, while later championing breakout films like Whiplash and CODA.