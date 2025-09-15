15-Year-Old ‘Adolescence’ Star Owen Cooper Beats Bardem, Sarsgaard In Historic Emmy Win

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTelevision15-Year-Old ‘Adolescence’ Star Owen Cooper Beats Bardem, Sarsgaard In Historic Emmy Win

British teen actor Owen Cooper becomes the youngest Emmy winner in history for his role in Netflix’s Adolescence. See how he beat acting giants and made history.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 15 Sep 2025 09:35 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

British teen actor Owen Cooper made Emmy history on Sunday night as he became the youngest-ever winner of a Primetime Emmy Award. The 15-year-old took home the trophy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his haunting debut performance in Netflix’s gripping miniseries Adolescence.

A Breakout Win Against Industry Veterans

Cooper's win came as a surprise not only because of his age but also due to the heavyweights he was up against. The young actor triumphed over a powerful lineup that included Oscar winner Javier Bardem (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story), Peter Sarsgaard (Presumed Innocent), Rob Delaney (Dying for Sex), and his own Adolescence co-star Ashley Walters.

In a brief and humble reaction backstage after his victory, Cooper told reporters:

“I really don't know what to say.”

This win marks not only his first major award but also his first professional acting role, making the achievement all the more historic.

Adolescence: A Visceral, One-Take Exploration of Youth and Violence

Adolescence has been widely lauded for its technical brilliance and bold storytelling. The four-episode Netflix limited series examines themes of incel culture and violence among youth, each episode uniquely filmed as a single continuous take — some even involving complex choreography, location shifts, and large ensemble casts.

The show’s bold approach and raw emotional depth have earned it widespread critical acclaim. At this year’s Emmys, Adolescence has been a dominant force in the Limited Series categories, further cementing Netflix’s hold on prestige TV storytelling.

2025 Emmys Celebrate Record-Breaking Moments

Held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards delivered several surprising moments — including an unusual opening format. Host Nate Bargatze appeared only after the first award was announced, following a humorous cold open sketch featuring Saturday Night Live stars Mikey Day, Bowen Yang, and James Austin Johnson. Bargatze portrayed TV pioneer Philo T. Farnsworth, offering a quirky vision of the “future of television.”

While Adolescence swept the Limited Series section, the Apple TV+ comedy The Studio made its mark with a record-breaking number of wins in a single season for a comedy.

Owen Cooper’s historic victory stands as one of the most memorable milestones of the evening — a testament to the power of fresh voices and new talent on television’s biggest stage.

 

Published at : 15 Sep 2025 09:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
