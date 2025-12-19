No Ego, Just Music: Sunidhi Chauhan Opens Up On How Saying 'No' Led To Chhaila

Playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan has opened up about the creative process behind Chhaila, revealing that the popular track came into being only after she turned down an earlier composition by Salim–Sulaiman. Speaking in an exclusive interview with ABP, Sunidhi said the decision was rooted in instinct rather than hesitation, and was made possible by the creative freedom the composer duo offers.

“There is so much space to create with Salim–Sulaiman,” Sunidhi said, reflecting on her long-standing collaboration with the duo, particularly through their Bhoomi project.

Turning Down The First Song

Sunidhi revealed that before Chhaila, Salim–Sulaiman had already composed a song for her and Shreya Ghoshal. However, she felt the track was not right for her at that moment.

“I was the one to say, let’s not do it,” Sunidhi said, explaining that the song felt “a little too serious” for her liking. What stood out for her, she added, was the absence of ego in the creative exchange.

“The fact that he understood and actually believed in what I was saying, that maybe Sunidhi is right, that is rare. Otherwise, typically, egos would clash in such a situation,” she said.

‘Music Is King’

Sunidhi credited Salim–Sulaiman for putting music above everything else. “With Salim–Sulaiman, I feel that when it comes to music, music is king and everything else is secondary,” she said.

She recalled that there was no discomfort or bad feeling after rejecting the first song. “There was no ego, no good or bad feeling. He just said, ‘Okay, if you feel it’s not the song, let me do another one and then let’s see,’” she added.

That openness, Sunidhi said, eventually led to Chhaila.

How Chhaila Took Shape

According to Sunidhi, neither she nor the composers anticipated the kind of response Chhaila would receive. “We couldn’t believe what the song became,” she said, noting that it resonated across audiences, starting from hardcore music listeners to even younger generations.

She explained that Chhaila was created with a conscious idea, to present women simply as themselves. “Why don’t we make something where people understand that we are just like everyone else, just girls and women like each other, instead of sending out a message,” she said.

The earlier song, she added, carried a more serious tone and a clear message, something she felt could always be explored later. “That kind of message-driven song can be done at another time,” Sunidhi said.

A Creative Equation Built On Trust

Sunidhi’s remarks highlight a creative partnership built on trust, mutual respect and the freedom to say no, a dynamic she believes is essential for meaningful music-making.

Live On Stage: ‘I’m Home’ India Tour

Meanwhile, Sunidhi Chauhan is set to reconnect with audiences through her ‘I’m Home’ India Tour, beginning December 27. The tour, a series of live shows across major Indian cities, is being organised in association with ABP BAE and will mark her return to large-scale live performances across the country.