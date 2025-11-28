Mrunal Thakur’s Reaction To Dhanush’s Nostalgic Post Sets Gossip Mills Buzzing Again

Dhanush’s latest social media post from Varanasi sparked a wave of nostalgia — and curiosity — after Mrunal Thakur dropped a warm comment amid persistent dating rumours surrounding the two actors.

Mrunal reacts to Dhanush’s emotional Varanasi post

On Wednesday, the actor shared a string of photos from his visit to the holy city, where he reunited with Tere Ishk Mein and Raanjhanaa director Aanand L Rai. Alongside the pictures, Dhanush penned a deeply reflective note about revisiting the places that shaped one of his most iconic characters.

He wrote, "A walk through the memory lane where it all started. KUNDAN. A character that refuses to let go of me even after more than a decade. The name Kundan still echoes in the narrow lanes of Banaras as people call out to me, and I still turn and smile. Now walking through the same lanes, sitting in front of the same house, sipping chai from the same tea shop, and walking by the shores of the holy Ganges with the man who gave me Kundan feels like a full circle. Now it’s time for Shankar. Tere Ishk Mein… FROM TOM. Har Har Mahadev.”

Mrunal Thakur quickly chimed in, celebrating his journey with the comment, “@dhanushkraja Sir… what a beautiful journey! BLOCKBUSTER!! CULT!!! LEGACY!!” accompanied by a high-five emoji. Dhanush replied with hug emojis and a white heart, further fueling chatter online.

Speculation about their equation has been ongoing since August, when they were seen together at the premiere of Son of Sardaar 2. Her appearance at the wrap-up celebration of Tere Ishk Mein, along with reports of her following Dhanush’s sisters on social media, only added more fire to the gossip mill. Neither actor has addressed the rumours publicly.

About Tere Ishk Mein

Produced by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow, Tere Ishk Mein brings together the team of Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma once again, with Neeraj Yadav joining the writing department. The film features music by A.R. Rahman and lyrics by Irshad Kamil. Starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, the film releases worldwide today, 28 November 2025, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

