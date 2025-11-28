Tere Ishk Mein Review: Dhanush And Kriti Sanon Ignite A Dark, Unsettling Tale Of Obsession

Tere Ishk Mein movie review: “If I fall in love, I’ll burn all of Delhi.” With that one line, Shankar lays bare the storm inside him—and director Aanand L Rai immediately signals the kind of emotional battlefield we’re stepping into. Tere Ishk Mein isn’t merely a tale of obsessive love; it’s also the journey of a wounded son, a young man pulled violently between heartbreak, rage and duty.

Tere Ishk Mein story

The film opens in Leh, Ladakh. Air Force pilot Shankar Gurukkal (Dhanush) has been ignoring orders and spiraling under the weight of mental distress. His seniors send him to psychologist Mukti (Kriti Sanon), and the moment she sees him, she’s shaken.

The narrative then rewinds seven years to Delhi University, where Mukti is pursuing a PhD in psychology while Shankar studies law. She is determined to transform the temperamental Shankar into a calmer, more balanced man. What begins as an academic exercise becomes life-altering when Shankar falls deeply and dangerously in love with her. But Mukti doesn’t love him back.

And Shankar—who has already warned, “Agar main pyaar mein pad gaya, to Delhi jala dunga”—does not know how to survive an unrequited love. What follows is a dramatic, sometimes unsettling descent into obsession, conflict, and chaos.

How is Tere Ishk Mein?

If you walk in hoping for the poetic charm of Raanjhanaa, you won’t find it here. But if you want a raw, unfiltered look at how love can turn into madness—and how madness can destroy even the strongest souls—this film digs right into that fire.

The war backdrop, the emotional turmoil of a uniformed officer, the father-son dynamic, and the lingering shadow of a love that never healed all come together in a story that travels from Ladakh to Delhi to Banaras.

By the time the film reaches its Banaras arc, the echoes of Raanjhanaa become unmistakable—especially with Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub’s Murari-like presence, who once again warns, “मर जाओगे पंडित,” earning spontaneous applause.

Performances

Dhanush proves yet again why his range is unmatched today. In Raanjhanaa, he won hearts with Kundan’s innocence—here, as Shankar, he unleashes a dangerously passionate lover. His breakdowns, his rage, his helpless longing—all feel painfully real. One scene, where he gently touches his father’s lifeless body to check if he’s still alive, is utterly heartbreaking.

Kriti Sanon looks radiant and gets to step into territory she hasn’t explored before.

Prakash Raj shines in a brief but emotionally heavy role, especially when he falls at the feet of Mukti’s family’s domestic staff for his son’s release.

Tota Roy Chowdhury is excellent as the strict, protective father.

And Zeeshan Ayyub, with his signature warmth and humour, lights up every frame he appears in.

Writing & direction

Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav’s story has a solid emotional core—this time, both the lover and the beloved are burning. The Air Force backdrop promises intensity, but the execution falters. Several post-interval segments, especially the battlefield confrontation, feel low on logic.

Aanand L Rai, however, rescues the film with his instinct for emotion. Moments of heartbreak, longing and confrontation land beautifully. The writing may wobble, but the feelings hit hard.

Music

A.R. Rahman and Irshad Kamil bring back the world of Raanjhanaa, though not its magic. The soundtrack doesn’t soar the way that earlier album did, but “Jigar Thanda Re” stands out and lingers.

Verdict

Tere Ishk Mein is not perfect—far from it. But Dhanush’s electrifying performance makes the journey worth taking. If you’re drawn to stories of love that consume and destroy, this passionate, chaotic saga will stay with you long after the credits roll.