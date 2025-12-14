Year Ender 2025: Best Underrated Indian Films You Likely Missed This Year

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







While 2025 was dominated by noisy streaming launches and heavily marketed blockbusters, several remarkable Indian films quietly slipped under the radar. These movies didn’t chase trends or box-office formulas. Instead, they relied on authenticity, strong writing and performances rooted in emotional truth. For viewers willing to step away from the mainstream, these films offered some of the most rewarding cinematic experiences of the year.

From small-town dreams to political resistance, and from intimate family dramas to bold genre experiments, here’s a curated list of the most underrated Indian movies of 2025 that deserved far more attention.

Stories That Chose Substance Over Spectacle

Superboys of Malegaon

IMDb rating: 7.7 | Directed by: Reema Kagti

This heartfelt drama follows Nasir Shaikh’s journey from wedding videographer to grassroots filmmaker in Malegaon. Chronicling DIY filmmaking, friendships and survival amid poverty, the film celebrates creativity born from limitation. Its emotional honesty and relatability make it one of the year’s most overlooked treasures.

Chidiya

IMDb rating: 6.7 | Directed by: Mehran Amrohi

Set in a cramped Mumbai chawl, this tender film tracks two young brothers chasing their dream of playing badminton. Turning a junkyard into a makeshift court, their story is a gentle tribute to childhood resilience and quiet hope.

The Mehta Boys

IMDb rating: 7.1 | Directed by: Boman Irani

An estranged father and son are forced to spend 48 hours together after their mother’s death. What unfolds is an emotionally restrained yet deeply affecting exploration of grief, regret and reconciliation.

Films That Took Creative Risks

Kaalidhar Laapata

IMDb rating: 7.6 | Directed by: Madhumita

A middle-aged man with memory loss escapes abandonment and finds companionship in an orphaned boy. Their road trip becomes a moving reflection on healing, rediscovery and chosen family.

Retro

IMDb rating: 6.6 | Directed by: Karthik Subbaraj

Blending gangster drama with existential romance, this genre-bending film follows Paari, a violent enforcer searching for redemption. Its bold tonal shifts made it easy to miss but memorable for those who stayed.

Rekhachithram

IMDb rating: 7.9 | Directed by: Jofin T. Chacko

A disgraced police officer revisits a cold case tied to a mysterious chapter of Malayalam cinema history. The film weaves crime, art and buried scandal into a compelling investigative drama.

Cinema That Confronted Uncomfortable Truths

Stolen

IMDb rating: 7.5 | Directed by: Karan Tejpal

A kidnapped baby sets off a tense search that exposes class divides and bureaucratic apathy. Anchored by a powerful performance from Abhishek Banerjee, the film blends thriller elements with sharp social critique.

Narivetta

IMDb rating: 6.5

Set against tribal protests in Wayanad, the film follows a CRPF constable confronting systemic violence and moral collapse within the state machinery. Few films in 2025 addressed injustice with such directness and courage.

Why These Films Matter

These movies didn’t shout for attention — they asked for it quietly. Whether through intimate storytelling or daring political commentary, they expanded the creative boundaries of Indian cinema in 2025. For viewers seeking something meaningful beyond hype, this list offers a reminder that some of the year’s best films were also its most overlooked.