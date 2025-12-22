Why Dhurandhar Director Aditya Dhar Didn’t Want Tamannaah Bhatia In Shararat

The soundtrack of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, led by Ranveer Singh, has been drawing almost as much attention as the film’s box-office run. While Akshaye Khanna’s explosive entry track Fa9la continues to dominate playlists and social media reels, several other songs from the spy thriller have also found favour with audiences. Among them is Shararat, a high-energy dance number featuring Ayesha Khan and Krystle D’Souza. Interestingly, choreographer Vijay Ganguly has now revealed that Tamannaah Bhatia was originally considered for the song, before the idea was dropped by the director.

Choreographer suggested Tamannaah's name for Dhurandhar song

Speaking to Filmygyan, Vijay said Tamannaah was his first instinct for the track. “In my head, she was (the one). I had suggested her, but Aditya was very clear that he did not want what people call an item song, something that went out of the story. If it were just about one girl, it would have taken attention away from the story,” he explained.

Why Aditya Dhar didn't want Tamannaah for the song

Vijay went on to share that Aditya Dhar later proposed featuring two performers instead, leading to the casting of Ayesha and Krystle. Elaborating further, he added, “He (Aditya) didn’t want the attention to be about this one person. If it were Tamannaah, it would’ve been about her and not the story. Jo ho raha tha film mein, there was a lot going on, and if you go away from the story, then the song is just a cut-to song.”

Tamannaah Bhatia, meanwhile, has become synonymous with popular special dance numbers in recent years, earning massive buzz for tracks like Kaavaalaa (Jailer), Aaj Ki Raat (Stree 2), and Ghafoor (The Ba***ds of Bollywood), among others. In Dhurandhar, Shararat plays out during the wedding festivities of Ranveer Singh’s character, with the two dancers performing for the guests as part of the celebration.

About Dhurandhar

Written, co-produced and directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar also stars Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Rakesh Bedi and R. Madhavan. The film has already surged past ₹500 crore at the domestic box office and crossed ₹800 crore worldwide. Despite its commercial success, the film has also found itself in the middle of controversy over allegations of misleading propaganda.