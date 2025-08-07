Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
War 2 Song Janaab-e-Aali: Hrithik Roshan And Jr NTR Face Off In Electrifying Dance Battle

"War 2" heats up with "Janaabe Aali," a dance-off between Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr., composed by Pritam and sung in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 02:20 PM (IST)

Bollywood’s most awaited action entertainer, War 2, is turning up the heat with its newly unveiled dance track Janaabe Aali, featuring an epic face-off between Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. The powerhouse duo showcases their impeccable dance moves in what fans are already calling a "dance war for the ages."

Hrithik and NTR Face Off In Janaabe Ali

Composed by Pritam, Janaabe Aali is a pulsating, high-energy track brought to life by the voices of Sachet Tandon and Saaj Bhatt in the Hindi version, with lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The Telugu version features vocals by Nakash Aziz and Yazin Nizar, while Krishna Kanth has written the lyrics.

The Tamil rendition also brings together Nakash Aziz and Yazin Nizar on vocals, with lyrics by Madhan Karky.

Exclusive Song Release in Theatres Only

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik shared a teaser of the song and wrote, “The dance WAR you’ve been waiting for is almost here. Here’s the tease... #JanaabeAali full song in theatres only! #War2 releasing in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in cinemas worldwide on 14th August.”

The video, choreographed by Bosco Martis and styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, offers just a taste of the full-blown dance spectacle that awaits fans in cinemas.

 

 
 
 
 
 
Romance Blooms in 'Aavan Jaavan'

Earlier this week, War 2 makers also dropped their first romantic track Aavan Jaavan, featuring Hrithik and Kiara Advani. The track reunites the successful team behind Kesariya—composer Pritam, lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya, and singer Arijit Singh—bringing another soulful melody to the screen.

Hrithik captioned a glimpse of the track on Instagram saying, "Once upon a time, Kabir had hope, joy and love. #AavanJaavan song out now. #War2 releasing in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil on August 14th in cinemas worldwide!"

A First for Indian Cinema: Dolby Cinema Release

Adding another milestone, War 2 is set to become the first Indian film to release at Dolby Cinema in India. The action-packed sequel will also roll out across Dolby Cinema sites in the U.S., U.K., UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and more.

 

Published at : 07 Aug 2025 01:32 PM (IST)
Hrithik Roshan War 2 NTR Jr Janaabe Ali
