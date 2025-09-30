Is Varun Dhawan Returning As Bhediya? Thamma Trailer Sparks Werewolf Speculation

The recently released trailer for Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, has sparked waves of excitement across social media. Unlike typical horror comedies, Thamma is promising to expand its supernatural world further — with hints of a massive new werewolf and deeper links into the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU).

In a conversation with Zoom, Bhediya writer Niren Bhatt revealed: “In Thamma, we have a huge werewolf. Now, whether it is Varun Dhawan or Kriti Sanon, we will get to know in the film. In Bhediya, we showed Bhaskar as a normal wolf. The version in Thamma is more muscular and bigger. How did that version form? We have answers in the film.”

Bhatt’s teaser fuels speculation: might Varun Dhawan, in his werewolf avatar from Bhediya, be making a crossover? Or will it be someone new, like Kriti Sanon?

Rashmika & Ayushmann’s Chemistry Ignites in First Song

The film’s opening track, “Tum Mere Na Huye, Na Sahi”, gives audiences a taste of what’s to come. With soaring vocals by Madhubanti Bagchi (of Stree 2 fame) and emotional support from Sachin–Jigar, the song showcases Rashmika in a heartbreak mode and highlights a fierce chemistry with Ayushmann. Its blend of longing, intensity, and movement makes it more than just a lip‑sync moment.

Trailer Released in Grand Style, Story Hooks Revealed

The trailer launch in Mumbai saw key attendees like Shraddha Kapoor turning up for the event. Accompanying its release, the makers captioned:

“A forgotten legend from our folklore, #Thamma takes centre stage this Diwali. Maddock Horror Comedy Universe presents a bloody love story… In cinemas worldwide on 21st October.”

In the visual montage, Rashmika Mandanna revives an age‑old legend; Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Yakshaashan delivers a bone-chilling announcement; and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Alok fights physical transformation with sunlight burning his skin. The trailer crescendos into a grand visual spectacle, with intense VFX and suspenseful storytelling.

What to Expect from Thamma And Beyond

Scheduled for release this Diwali, Thamma mixes romance, humour, drama, and supernatural suspense. At its core lies a love story tested by forces beyond comprehension, and the film aims to grow the horror–comedy universe that Bhediya established.

Meanwhile, the Bhediya franchise continues. Varun Dhawan returns as the werewolf in Bhediya 2, set to release around Independence Day. And if audiences are craving more, Chamunda, another sequel in this shared universe, is slated for December.

With its strong cast, bold narrative, and universe‑building ambitions, Thamma is looking to be one of the marquee cinematic experiences of 2025.