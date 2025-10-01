Tiger Shroff Set For Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone And Tony Jaa, Deets Inside

Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff could soon be stepping onto the international stage alongside Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone and Thai martial arts icon Tony Jaa in a high-octane global action film. The ambitious project, reportedly spearheaded by Amazon MGM, aims to unite three of the world’s top action stars for the very first time.

Tiger Shroff To Make His Hollywood Debut?

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Amazon MGM is in talks to develop a large-scale action film designed as a multi-lingual global spectacle.

“Amazon MGM is developing an action film which has the possibility of bringing together Sylvester Stallone, Tony Jaa, and Tiger Shroff. It’s a global project, and the idea is to make it in the format of a multi-lingual film,” a source revealed.

Insiders claim discussions have already begun, and all three stars have expressed interest in the venture. “The director could be an Indian name only, and the details have been kept under wraps for now. Tiger Shroff is excited to team up with his idol, Sylvester Stallone, in this one-of-its-kind pan-world action spectacle,” the source added.

Tiger Shroff’s Excitement and Past Connections

Tiger, who was last seen in Baaghi 4 directed by A. Harsha, has been exploring international collaborations for years. The upcoming project could finally see him sharing screen space with one of his biggest inspirations, Stallone.

Back in 2017, Tiger had confirmed he would star in a Hindi remake of Stallone’s classic Rambo, though the project was later shelved. At the time, Stallone had commented on Instagram: “I read recently they are remaking Rambo in India. Great character. Hope they don't wreck it.”

Sylvester Stallone’s India Connection

For Stallone, this could mark his first full-fledged feature tied to the Indian film industry. He previously appeared in a cameo in Kambakkht Ishq (2009), which starred Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, and Denise Richards. This upcoming action spectacle, if finalized, would represent a far more substantial collaboration between Stallone and Indian cinema.

Blending Hollywood and Asian Action

The untitled film is reportedly being designed to blend Hollywood’s trademark scale for action with the intensity of Asian martial arts cinema. With Tony Jaa’s martial arts prowess, Stallone’s global action legacy, and Tiger’s acrobatic skill, the film promises to be a truly pan-world cinematic event.