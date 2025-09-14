TIFF 2025: Homebound Named Second Runner-up In People’s Choice Category

India had a proud moment at the 50th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), where Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound received a warm standing ovation after its screening. The critically acclaimed drama was also declared the second runner-up for the International People’s Choice Award, the results of which were announced on Sunday.

Homebound at TIFF

The International People’s Choice Award was ultimately bagged by No Other Choice, a satirical black comedy thriller helmed by South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook. Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value secured the runner-up position, while Homebound proudly claimed the third spot.

In the separate main People’s Choice Award category, Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet—starring Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal—emerged as the winner, marking Zhao’s second triumph after Nomadland (2020). Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein was the first runner-up, while Rian Johnson’s Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery took the second runner-up title.

India’s representation at TIFF this year extended beyond Homebound. Anurag Kashyap’s Bandar, Jitank Singh Gurjar’s Vimukt/In Search of The Sky, and Bikas Ranjan Mishra’s series Baayan, starring Huma Qureshi, were also screened at the festival.

About Homebound

Headlined by Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa, Homebound tells the poignant story of two childhood friends from a small North Indian village who aspire to secure police jobs that could bring them dignity and recognition. As they get closer to their dream, growing desperation begins to strain their friendship.

The film had its world premiere earlier this year in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival, where it also earned glowing praise.

Homebound is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, with Marijke de Souza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier serving as co-producers. The project also carries international heft, with legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese on board as executive producer.