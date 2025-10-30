‘The Taj Story Is Not Propaganda, It’s Pure Research': Paresh Rawal Clarifies Amid Controversy

Mumbai: There are no lies in "The Taj Story", nor is it an attempt to create a Hindu-Muslim divide, says veteran actor Paresh Rawal, who claims the film presents verified facts about the world-famous monument and will, in fact, boost tourism.

Rawal won't go into the details about the facts that the movie seeks to present but he stressed that whatever is shown is backed by research, not fabricated drama.

"In our cinema, there is a lot of 'hanky panky' and lies here and there. There are no lies, only facts here... When the script came, I read it and I liked it. What I liked about it was the research. Later, I verified the facts with a few friends and found it to be correct that this happened.

"Then I met the director and we decided that there is no jingoism here, it is all about Taj. People are saying that we want to create a Hindu-Muslim controversy but it is not like that. We have always stayed away from that. It's fun to do an authentic research film which is usually not made here," the 70-year-old actor told PTI in an interview. Presented by Swarnim Global Service Pvt Ltd, the movie is directed by Tushar Amrish Goel and produced by CA Suresh Jha.

Though the exact story of the film remains unclear, the makers said in an earlier statement that the movie raises the "questions and the secrets that are buried behind the 22 sealed doors of The Taj Mahal".

The movie also "promises to present a chapter from Indian history that no one has ever dared to present before", the makers claimed.

Earlier this month, the movie's first poster courted controversy after it depicted Rawal's character removing the dome of the Taj Mahal and a statue of Lord Shiva emerging from it.

"The idea behind the poster is that there is a certain notion among people, that it’s not the Taj Mahal. Some call it 'Tejo Mahalaya'. So from a publicity point of view, if you look at it, the main purpose of publicity is to attract attention, create interest, desire, and then action -- the AIDA principle.

"When people see it, they’ll wonder what’s going on. But when you actually watch the film, you’ll understand there’s nothing like that," Rawal said about the controversy.

The Tejo Mahalaya conspiracy theory contends that the Taj Mahal was originally a Hindu temple, later taken over by the Mughals. It is largely attributed to P N Oak, who claimed in his 1989 book “Taj Mahal: The True Story” that several major monuments around the world were once Hindu temples.

In the case of the Taj Mahal, Oak argued that it was initially a Shiva temple and Rajput palace called 'Tejo Mahalaya'. He had filed a petition in the Supreme Court, urging it to declare that the monument was built by a Hindu king, but it was dismissed.

Asked if it is right to question a monument that has been designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Rawal said, "We are not questioning the aesthetic part of Taj Mahal or its beauty. We’re only questioning what really happened and how it was built.

"When you see the Taj Mahal, it’s breathtakingly beautiful, that’s undeniable. There’s no question about its artistic brilliance. In the film, when a character says, 'Should we break it down?' Then my character replies, 'No, I don’t want even a scratch on it.' It’s such a beautiful structure! "You’ll understand everything when you watch the film. But yes, when you raise certain questions, people’s curiosity grows. In fact, I think tourism will increase." The actor also said that he doesn't pay much attention to how people have responded to the movie so far.

"I know who I am from within, so it doesn’t bother me. But yes, people are intrigued, they’re curious. There’s a lot of eagerness about what we are trying to say in the movie. Some people have even verified facts with others, saying, 'Yes, this seems true.' So this is not just something made up. We’ll get to know things, learn things, and the misconceptions, the decades-old, cemented misunderstandings, in people’s minds will go away," he added.

But what about those who have labelled the movie as yet another title from the right-wing propaganda brigade? Rawal said, "There’s a dialogue in our film 'Show people as much truth as is necessary. If you show more than that, they’ll dismiss it by saying that it is propaganda.' Or they’ll dismiss it, saying, 'Oh, that’s WhatsApp university stuff." "(But) it’s not like that. There are other films too. I won’t name them but they were authentic, based on facts, and yet were dismissed as propaganda," he added.

The cast of "The Taj Story" also includes actors Zakir Hussain, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sneha Wagh, and Namit Das. The movie will be released in theatres on Friday.

