Anta Bypoll Results: Congress' Pramod Jain Bhaya Tops, BJP Slips To Third Place

The current trend reflect a shift in voter sentiment in Hadoti region, traditionally considered a BJP stronghold.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 10:51 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Congress candidate Pramod Jain Bhaya has taken a clear lead, while BJP has dropped to third place. Independent candidate Naresh Meena has emerged as a strong contender, finishing in the second position, making the contest highly competitive.

The current trend reflect a shift in voter sentiment in Hadoti region, traditionally considered a BJP stronghold, and signal a significant challenge for the ruling party in retaining its influence.

Anta By-election 2025: Voter Turnout at 79.32%

The voter turnout for Anta Assembly by-election stood at an impressive 79.32%, according to Election Commission.

A total of 2,27,563 registered voters cast their ballots across 268 polling stations that were set up for the election. To ensure smooth and secure voting, each polling station was staffed with police personnel, and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) was deployed at sensitive and high-risk booths.

While there were initial concerns about potential unrest, the election process largely unfolded without major disturbances.

Anta By-election 2025: 15 Candidates in Fray

Anta by-election is being viewed as a significant test for BJP government under Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. For senior Congress leader Pramod Jain Bhaya, the contest is crucial to maintaining his political credibility.

Situated in the Hadoti region, a known bastion of former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, the outcome of this seat is expected to influence Rajasthan's political landscape and shape internal dynamics within both major parties.

Candidates in the fray (15 in total):

BJP: Morpal Suman

Congress: Pramod Jain Bhaya

Right to Vikas Party: Yogesh Kumar Sharma

Parivartan Party: Rajpal Singh Shekhawat

Independents: Jameel Ahmed, Dildar, Dharamveer, Naresh, Naresh Kumar Meena, Naushad, Pankaj Kumar, Pukhraj Sonel, Banshilal, Bilal Khan, Manzoor Alam

The main triangular contest is shaping up between Congress’s former minister Pramod Jain Bhaya, BJP’s Morpal Suman, and independent rebel leader Naresh Meena.

Exit Polls and Trends

Initial exit polls and betting market trends indicated a slight edge the BJP. However, a robust voter turnout of over 80% has added uncertainty, making the race highly competitive. Political analysts note that high voter participation often favors the ruling party, but the final verdict will ultimately be revealed once EVMs are counted.

Published at : 14 Nov 2025 10:07 AM (IST)
