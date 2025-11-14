OnePlus 15 Vs OnePlus 13: Should You Upgrade Or Stick To Your OG OP? Find Out

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





OnePlus 15 Vs OnePlus 13: The brand new OnePlus 15, unveiled on November 13, has officially entered the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 72,999, immediately drawing comparisons with the earlier OnePlus 13 that continues to sell at Rs 65,999. With a major design refresh, upgraded internals, and a focus on high-performance features, the newest flagship is positioned as a significant leap forward for the brand. Here is a detailed look at how the two devices stack up for prospective buyers.

OnePlus 15 Vs OnePlus 13: Display & Design Upgrades

The OnePlus 15 introduces a refined visual experience with its 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED panel running at 165 Hz and a resolution of 1272 x 2772 pixels. While the OnePlus 13 offers a slightly larger 6.82-inch screen with a sharper 1440 x 3168 pixel resolution, the newer model stands out with its extremely slim bezels that push the screen-to-body ratio to nearly 95.5 per cent.

The design language has also evolved. The OnePlus 15 comes in Infinite Black, Ultra Violet, and Sand Storm, and weighs 211 grams. Both phones carry premium glass protection, but the OnePlus 15 adopts Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 while the older model features Crystal Shield Super Ceramic Glass. The latest model also ships with extensive IP ratings that include IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K.

OnePlus 15 Vs OnePlus 13: Performance And Software Differences

Running on Android 16 with OxygenOS 16, the OnePlus 15 features the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset with an octa-core CPU clocked at 4.6 GHz. This results in a strong benchmark showing with an AnTuTu score crossing 4.18 million. The OnePlus 13, in comparison, uses the previous Snapdragon 8 Elite platform with a maximum clock speed of 4.32 GHz and runs Android 15 with OxygenOS 15.

Both devices include 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256 GB UFS storage, although the newer model benefits from the faster UFS 4.1 standard. Connectivity upgrades on the latest flagship include Wi Fi 7, advanced Bluetooth codecs, an improved Wi Fi chip, and additional AI features such as Plus Mind and Gemini AI integration.

OnePlus 15 Vs OnePlus 13: Camera, Battery, And Charging Improvements

OnePlus continues its emphasis on imaging with a triple 50 MP setup on the OnePlus 15, including wide, telephoto, and ultra wide lenses supported by optical image stabilisation. The OnePlus 13 also carries a capable triple 50 MP configuration, paired with Hasselblad colour calibration. Both devices support 8K video recording and 4K 60 fps on the front camera.

Battery capacity sees one of the most notable jumps. The OnePlus 15 houses a large 7300 mAh unit with 120 W fast charging, 50 W wireless charging, and reverse wireless support. The OnePlus 13, meanwhile, carries a 6000 mAh battery with 100 W wired charging.

With a more powerful processor, larger battery, and a refreshed design, the OnePlus 15 presents a compelling upgrade path for users seeking top-tier performance in 2025.