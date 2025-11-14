Delhi Blast Bomber Dr Umar's Pulwama Home Demolished

Security forces have demolished the Pulwama residence of Dr Umar Nabi, the man who drove the explosive-laden car used in the Delhi blast, officials said on Friday. The action was carried out during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The blast near the Red Fort on Monday night left 13 people dead and several others injured.

Investigators confirmed Umar’s identity after DNA recovered from the blast site matched samples taken from his mother. He was driving the Hyundai i20 packed with explosives when it detonated.

Once known in his community as an academically accomplished young doctor, Umar is believed to have undergone radicalisation over the past two years, with probes suggesting he had joined multiple extremist messaging groups on social media.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.