IND vs SA 1st Test: South Africa Wins Toss, Chooses To Bat First In Kolkata Clash

India and South Africa are set to lock horns in the first of a two-match Test series. This contest is being held at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata.

Temba Bavuma, captain of South Africa, has won the coin toss, and elected to bat first.

India vs South Africa: WTC Dynamics In Play

Although the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final is well away at this point, it is still critical to maintain a high winning percentage as that is what dictates a team's position on the table.

India and South Africa are placed very closely at the moment, the former sitting just above the latter by a relatively small difference, standing third and fourth. Therefore, a victory is in this clash (and even more so the series) has significant importance.

The home side can be considered to have an upper hand, coming in with a dominating 2-0 clean sweep against West Indies, whereas the Proteas managed to draw a series in Pakistan in their last Test outing.

Having said that, it is worth noting that South Africa A did just beat India A in an unofficial Test, chasing a 400+ score against many senior Indian bowlers.

Needless to say, all these dynamics make for a very interesting clash up ahead.

IND vs SA 1st Test: Full Squads

Here's a look at the complete squad for India and South Africa in this series:

India - Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK) (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep

South Africa - Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne

