Thamma Box Office Day 2: Ayushmann-Rashmika Horror Comedy Holds Steady At ₹18 Crore

Maddock Films’ latest horror-comedy offering, Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, has made a promising start at the box office. Released on Diwali, the film minted over ₹25 crore domestically on its opening day, Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the first working day after the festive holiday, collections saw a dip, but positive word of mouth helped the film sustain momentum.

Thamma Day 2 Collections and Footfalls

According to Maddock Films, Thamma earned ₹25.11 crore net on day 1, while trade tracker Sacnilk reported ₹24 crore. On day 2, morning shows registered only 10% occupancy, compared to 16% on opening day, reflecting the impact of the working day immediately after Diwali.

However, footfalls improved as the day progressed, particularly in evening and night shows, allowing the film to collect ₹18 crore net on Wednesday. This brings the two-day total to ₹42 crore, with the film limiting its second-day drop to just 25%.

The Weekend Test

The real challenge for Thamma lies in its performance on Thursday, the last working day before the weekend. Diwali holidays and positive reviews have given it an initial boost, but trade pundits say the film must maintain stable collections to secure a strong extended weekend. Anything below ₹100 crore net over the six-day period would be considered disappointing.

All About Thamma

Part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, Thamma is connected to films like Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya. The movie features Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film has opened to largely positive reviews, further fueling audience interest.

The film released in theatres on the occasion of Diwali on October 21.