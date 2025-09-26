Shraddha Kapoor And Rajkummar Rao’s Stree Universe Expands With Animated Prequel

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s cult-favorite horror-comedy Stree is set to grow in a thrilling new direction. During the trailer launch of Thamma in Mumbai, Shraddha revealed that the beloved Stree universe will soon expand into animation, serving as a prelude to the highly anticipated Stree 3. Fans of the franchise now have even more reason to celebrate.

Stree Animated Series to Connect Past and Future

Shraddha Kapoor shared her excitement with fans: “Your favourite Stree is returning, but this time with an animated series that will release in theatres. It will end with a scene from Stree 3, showing the audience what really happened in Stree’s universe.”

The actress, who has been a part of the franchise since its inception, added: “Stree has always been a film close to my heart, and to see its world expand into animation is thrilling. The series will not only entertain but also give audiences the backstory they’ve always been curious about, and it all beautifully ties into Stree 3.”

Producer Confirms Timeline and Connection to Stree 3

Producer Dinesh Vijan revealed that the animated spin-off is scheduled to premiere six months before the theatrical release of Stree 3. The series will conclude with a pivotal scene that seamlessly connects to the film, ensuring a smooth narrative bridge between the franchise’s past and future.

About the Stree Franchise

Since its debut in 2018, the Stree franchise has become a benchmark for horror-comedy in Indian cinema. Blending spine-chilling thrills with witty humour, the films have captivated audiences and critics alike. The first two installments, Stree (2018) and Stree 2, introduced audiences to the mysterious female spirit terrorising the town of Chanderi, with Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao delivering memorable performances.