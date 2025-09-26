Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesShraddha Kapoor And Rajkummar Rao’s Stree Universe Expands With Animated Prequel

Shraddha Kapoor And Rajkummar Rao’s Stree Universe Expands With Animated Prequel

The Stree universe is expanding with an animated series, premiering six months before Stree 3. Shraddha Kapoor revealed the series will explore the backstory and connect directly to the upcoming film.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 07:57 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s cult-favorite horror-comedy Stree is set to grow in a thrilling new direction. During the trailer launch of Thamma in Mumbai, Shraddha revealed that the beloved Stree universe will soon expand into animation, serving as a prelude to the highly anticipated Stree 3. Fans of the franchise now have even more reason to celebrate.

Stree Animated Series to Connect Past and Future

Shraddha Kapoor shared her excitement with fans: “Your favourite Stree is returning, but this time with an animated series that will release in theatres. It will end with a scene from Stree 3, showing the audience what really happened in Stree’s universe.”

The actress, who has been a part of the franchise since its inception, added: “Stree has always been a film close to my heart, and to see its world expand into animation is thrilling. The series will not only entertain but also give audiences the backstory they’ve always been curious about, and it all beautifully ties into Stree 3.”

Producer Confirms Timeline and Connection to Stree 3

Producer Dinesh Vijan revealed that the animated spin-off is scheduled to premiere six months before the theatrical release of Stree 3. The series will conclude with a pivotal scene that seamlessly connects to the film, ensuring a smooth narrative bridge between the franchise’s past and future.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@sneyhzala)

About the Stree Franchise

Since its debut in 2018, the Stree franchise has become a benchmark for horror-comedy in Indian cinema. Blending spine-chilling thrills with witty humour, the films have captivated audiences and critics alike. The first two installments, Stree (2018) and Stree 2, introduced audiences to the mysterious female spirit terrorising the town of Chanderi, with Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao delivering memorable performances.

 

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 07:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shraddha Kapoor Rajkummar Rao Stree Stree 3
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Sheer Madness': Netanyahu At UN Slams UK, France For Recognising Palestine; Blames Hamas For Gaza Starvation
'Sheer Madness': Netanyahu At UN Slams UK, France For Recognising Palestine; Blames Hamas For Gaza Starvation
India
Activist Sonam Wangchuk Arrested Under Stringent NSA, To Be Taken Out Of Ladakh: Report
Activist Sonam Wangchuk Arrested Under Stringent NSA, To Be Taken Out Of Ladakh: Report
Cities
Lathi Charge In Bareilly After Friday Prayers As Protestors Pelt Stone Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign
Lathi Charge In Bareilly After Friday Prayers As Protestors Pelt Stone Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign
Cricket
IND vs PAK Final: ICC Takes Action Against Sahibzada Farhan, Haris Rauf
IND vs PAK Final: ICC Takes Action Against Sahibzada Farhan, Haris Rauf
Advertisement

Videos

Tej Pratap Yadav Unveils Jan Shakti Janata Dal, Blackboard Symbol Proposed For Bihar Polls
Tej Pratap Yadav Launches New Party Jan Shakti Janata Dal Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections
Breaking News: Underground Arms Factory Busted in Patna: Six Held with Weapons Cache | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Jaishankar Slams Western Hypocrisy on Russian Oil at G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Trump Imposes 100% Tariff on Foreign Pharma Firms; Major Impact Expected on Indian Exports | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ladakh Is Not Kashmir, China Is Watching. Smear Campaign Should Stop
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget