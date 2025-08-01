Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ranbir Kapoor Turned Down Kishore Kumar Biopic For Ramayana, Says Anurag Basu

Ranbir Kapoor chose to play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana over starring in Anurag Basu’s long-planned Kishore Kumar biopic. Basu called it a “very difficult” but “right” decision.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 07:44 PM (IST)

Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up to portray Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s highly anticipated Ramayana, a two-part cinematic epic set to hit theatres on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027. However, this monumental role came at the cost of another long-gestating project — the much-talked-about biopic on legendary singer Kishore Kumar.

Ranbir Kapoor left Kishore Kumar biopic for Ramayana

Director Anurag Basu, who was attached to helm the biopic, confirmed in a chat with BBC News that Ranbir had to make a tough call between the two ambitious films. “Ranbir had a tough choice in life — Kishore Kumar or Ramayana. It was very difficult for him. In the end, he chose Ramayana, and I think it was the right decision,” said Basu.

Basu and Ranbir, known for their past collaborations like Barfi and Jagga Jasoos, have long expressed a desire to team up again. But timing, it seems, is never on their side. “We keep trying to work together, but it’s just not happening,” Basu added.

Is Aamir Khan doing Kishore Kumar biopic?

With Ranbir stepping away from the biopic, there’s buzz that Aamir Khan may be approached for the role of the iconic singer. However, Basu remains cautious. Speaking to Mid-Day, he said, “Until everything is finalised and the contract is signed, I don’t think I should speak on it. This project has seen many ups and downs over the years. So, I’m keeping my fingers crossed that it happens this time and I go on set with the story, which I’ve been trying to tell for the last decade. I won’t jinx it by speaking about it."

Meanwhile, Basu’s most recent directorial outing, Metro... In Dino, opened in theatres on July 4 and received praise for its layered storytelling and ensemble cast. His next venture, 'Aashiqui 3' featuring Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela, is now expected to release sometime in early 2026 instead of its initial Diwali 2025 window.

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 07:44 PM (IST)
