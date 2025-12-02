DRDO Successfully Tests High-Speed Fighter Jet Escape System At Chandigarh Facility: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully carried out a high-speed rocket-sled test of an advanced fighter aircraft escape system, marking a significant leap in India’s indigenous aviation safety technologies, the Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

Conducted at the Rail Track Rocket Sled (RTRS) facility of the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL) in Chandigarh, the test demonstrated that the pilot-ejection mechanism performs safely and accurately even under extreme operating conditions. The escape system was tested at a precisely calibrated speed of 800 km/h, a benchmark for real-world fighter jet emergencies.

A Boost to India’s Self-Reliance in Defence Tech

A video released by the ministry shows a staged trial in which the escape system successfully propelled a dummy pilot clear of the cockpit, replicating a scenario where a fighter aircraft encounters a life-threatening failure.

The Defence Ministry noted that the test validated three essential elements of modern aircrew protection:

Canopy severance

Ejection sequencing

Complete aircrew recovery

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the Indian Air Force, Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), and industry partners, calling the breakthrough a milestone in advancing India’s aerospace capabilities. He said the achievement strengthens India’s drive toward defence self-reliance and enhances safety for future fighter platforms.

Indigenous Defence Capabilities on the Rise

The successful trial comes as India increasingly highlights its progress in developing home-grown technologies. Earlier in August, DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat said that Operation Sindoor, conducted in May, had showcased the effectiveness of Indian-made systems during a complex multi-domain mission along the western borders.

At the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) convocation, Kamat credited indigenous platforms, including Akash surface-to-air missiles, BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, the D4 anti-drone system, airborne early-warning aircraft, the Akashteer air-defence control system, and advanced C4I networks, with powering the operation’s success.

He emphasised that institutions like DIAT remain central to developing the cutting-edge technologies behind India’s expanding defence-modernisation efforts.