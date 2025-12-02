Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld'We Are Ready For War If You Start...': Putin Warns Europe, Accuses Of Sabotaging Ukraine Deal

He demands recognition of Russian territorial gains, while leaked US proposals, seen as favouring Russia, spark backlash.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Dec 2025 09:42 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that Moscow does not seek a conflict with Europe but is fully prepared to fight if necessary, as diplomatic efforts to secure a political settlement in Ukraine face renewed strain. He criticised several European peace proposals as “absolutely unacceptable” to Russia, signalling a hardening stance even as international mediators push to restart negotiations.

“We do not want a war with Europe, but if Europe wants a war, Russia is ready right now,” Putin said on Tuesday, speaking ahead of key meetings with US envoys in Moscow.

Moscow Demands Recognition of Territorial Gains

European nations insist that any agreement must preserve Ukraine’s sovereignty and provide long-term security guarantees. Leaders across the continent fear concessions to Moscow could embolden further aggression and destabilise Europe’s eastern flank.

Russia currently occupies large swathes of Ukrainian territory. Officials in Moscow argue that any settlement must acknowledge “realities on the ground”, demands that Kyiv and its allies firmly reject.

US proposals trigger alarm

Putin’s comments come days after a leaked set of 28 US draft peace proposals sparked intense backlash in Kyiv and European capitals. Critics claimed the framework leaned heavily toward Russian demands, including:

  • A permanent ban on Ukraine joining NATO
  • Strict limits on Ukraine’s armed forces
  • Recognition of Russia’s control over Crimea, Donbas, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson
  • Legal protections for Russian speakers and Orthodox Christians
  • Ukraine has denounced such concessions as unacceptable, warning they would leave the country vulnerable to renewed invasion.

Diplomacy continues amid deep distrust

Ahead of the Moscow talks, US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, accompanied by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, held a meeting in Miami with Rustem Umerov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security Council, to discuss the proposals. In Moscow, Witkoff is also set to meet Kirill Dmitriev, Putin’s envoy for the talks.

Ukraine and its Western partners maintain that Russia’s invasion is an attempt to redraw borders through force, an act they believe would set a dangerous precedent if rewarded.

Published at : 02 Dec 2025 09:34 PM (IST)
