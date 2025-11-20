Pulkit Samrat–Varun Sharma Duo Shine As Contemporary ‘Rahu–Ketu’ In Teaser Drop

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentMoviesPulkit Samrat–Varun Sharma Duo Shine As Contemporary ‘Rahu–Ketu’ In Teaser Drop

The teaser for comedy-drama "Rahu Ketu" was released, showcasing a cosmic chaos where Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma become modern versions of the celestial nodes.

By : IANS | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 02:29 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The makers of the upcoming comedy drama “Rahu Ketu” have released its teaser on social media.

The intriguing teaser offers an exciting first glimpse of the film’s fresh concept and dynamic characters. Packed with striking visuals and an engaging premise, it sets the stage for a story where destiny hilariously goes off track. Taking to Instagram, the makers shared the teaser, writing, “Naye saal mein ho jaao taiyyar, kyunki badlegi aapki dasha aur disha jab life mein aayenge Rahu Ketu Gear up with your gang to dive straight into the cosmic chaos! #RahuKetu Teaser Out Now In cinemas on 16th January 2026.”

The teaser opens with Piyush Mishra in a mysterious, almost otherworldly persona — someone who clearly understands “dasha” and “disha” far beyond what anyone expects. After a chance meeting with him, Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma are suddenly turned into present-day versions of Rahu and Ketu. What follows is a whirlwind of cosmic chaos, celestial quirks, and full-on comedy.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zee Studios (@zeestudiosofficial)

Speaking about the film, Pulkit shared in a statement, “We’ve had the most fun shooting this full-on, hilariously twisted chaos of a film. Can’t wait for audiences to see what we’ve created.”

Varun Sharma added, “The moment I heard Rahu Ketu, I knew this was going to be unlike anything we’ve ever done- and what an experience it’s been!”

Director Vipul Vig mentioned, “Astrology has always fascinated me, and reimagining it through humour and heart was something I was eager to explore. Having written the Fukrey films, working with Varun and Pulkit again — this time as a director — felt both familiar and thrilling. Making Rahu Ketu as my directorial debut has been nothing short of magical.”

“Rahu Ketu,” set amidst the madness of everyday life, reunites Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma after their popular pairing in the “Fukrey” series. The ensemble cast also features Shalini Pandey, Piyush Mishra, Chunky Pandey, Amit Sial, and Manurishi Chaddha.

The movie, backed by Zee Studios and BLive Productions, is scheduled to arrive in theatres on January 16, 2026.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 20 Nov 2025 02:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pulkit Samrat Varun Sharma Rahu Ketu
