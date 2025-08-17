Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Not just fans, Pathaan’s Assistant Director Calls War 2 The Weakest In YRF Spy Universe

Pathaan’s AD Rajvir Ashar has slammed Ayan Mukerji’s War 2, calling it a “colossal disappointment” and the “weakest spyverse film,” echoing fans’ criticism of its story and execution.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 17 Aug 2025 05:36 PM (IST)
Ayan Mukerji’s 'War 2', featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, arrived in theatres on August 14 amid massive buzz. However, instead of the thunderous reception YRF may have hoped for, the film has left audiences divided. While its scale and star power had generated huge anticipation, many viewers have complained about a thin plotline and lacklustre VFX. Now, criticism has come from an unexpected corner, someone who has been part of YRF’s own spy franchise.

Pathan assistant director calls Wart 2 weakest in YRF Spy Universe

Rajvir Ashar, who has previously assisted Siddharth Anand on Pathaan, War, and Fighter, did not hold back while sharing his disappointment with War 2. Writing on Instagram, he said, “This one was just a heartbreaking experience for me. I was rooting for this film, and all it did was upset me to no degree! A mid first half is followed by a deplorable and overlong second.”

He further wrote, “Neither did it have enough highs nor was it successful in resonating with me emotionally! The most ‘anticipated’ day turned out to be a ‘colossal’ disappointment. Weakest film of the universe (YRF Spy Universe)!”

Rajvir’s sharp critique echoed the sentiment of several fans online. Comments ranged from “Truly the weakest film of the universe” to “The movie was so bad.” Another fan wrote, “The only good thing about War 2 was Lord Bobby,” while one even suggested, “Should end the Spyverse now.”

YRF Spy universe and War 2 box office collection

The YRF Spy Universe, launched with 'Ek Tha Tiger' in 2012, has so far delivered major blockbusters like 'Tiger Zinda Hai', 'War', 'Pathaan', and 'Tiger 3'. 'War 2' marks the sixth entry in the franchise and also introduces Jr NTR to Bollywood, alongside Kiara Advani and Ashutosh Rana. Hrithik Roshan returns as Major Kabir Dhaliwal.

Despite the mixed reception, the film has proven strong at the box office, raking in ₹142 crore domestically and over ₹200 crore worldwide within its first three days. The studio’s next spy outing, Alpha starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, and Bobby Deol, is set for release this Christmas.

Published at : 17 Aug 2025 05:36 PM (IST)
Hrithik Roshan War 2 Jr NTR
