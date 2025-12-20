Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMovies‘No One Wanted To Fund Stree’: Dinesh Vijan On Unbelievable Success And Taking Bigger Risks

‘No One Wanted To Fund Stree’: Dinesh Vijan On Unbelievable Success And Taking Bigger Risks

Dinesh Vijan says the massive success of Stree and Chhaava has given Maddock Films the confidence to back bolder, story-driven projects like Ikkis and Mahavatar, even if they involve creative risks.

By : PTI | Updated at : 20 Dec 2025 09:53 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai: Producer Dinesh Vijan is thrilled about the “unbelievable” success that his films like “Stree” and “Chhaava” have achieved and says it has motivated him to narrate “daring” stories.

The producer has backed via his banner Maddock Films movies like “Cocktail”, “Badlapur”, “Hindi Medium”, “Stree”, “Luka Chuppi” and “Chhaava”, among others.

“The last three years have been just unbelievable for us. The number one Hindi film was ‘Stree’, who would have imagined it. When we made the first ‘Stree’, no one was funding me, so I had to make it on my own," he said, adding that the reluctance was because of the movie's title, which "others said will not work".

"Then came ‘Chhaava’, which became number two. So, I don't think we can ask for more. They've given us the flexibility to be more daring, therefore, an ‘Ikkis’, or ‘Mahavatar’,” Vijan told PTI in a media interaction Friday evening.

The 2018 film “Stree”, is based on the urban legend of “Nale Ba” that went viral in Karnataka in the 1990s. Starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead, the horror-comedy was directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Vijan and Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

The film's sequel, made in 2024, turned out to be one of the most commercially-successful and critically-acclaimed movies, earning over Rs 500 crore nett at the domestic box office.

Vijan said he attempts to bring out stories that highlight the culture and people of India, like his banner's upcoming film, “Mahavatar”, featuring Vicky Kaushal as Chiranjeevi Parashurama, the eternal warrior of dharma.

“It's very important to tell stories so that our culture is not forgotten. So, we need to tell the world who Arun Khetarpal is or who Bhagwan Parashuram (referring to ‘Mahavatar’) is, like we needed to tell there was Shivaji, but there was a son who was a Chhaava,” Vijan said.

“We're a little more daring now. But at the scale that we're doing it is a little larger. Also, it's the right time to do so, because we want to go to the theatre to experience a little more. Technically, ‘Ikkis’ is a world-class film,” he added.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, “Ikkis” is based on the life of the youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient, Arun Khetarpal. It stars Agastya Nanda, Jaideep Ahlawat, late Dharmendra, Sikander Kher, and Simar Bhatia.

The 44-year-old producer said he is hoping audiences will warm up to the movie, which is set to release theatrically on January 1, 2026.

“The result is going to come, whether we like it or not; nobody can predict that in this business. A lot of people say they have the formula, you have the secret sauce formula...I say, the day you think you have it, it's gone.

So, the only thing I believe in is that our intentions are very clear; we make a movie for the story, and we might lose money. But we never lose value. To me, value is more important than money.” The criteria to produce a film, Vijan said, is for the story to strike a chord with him.

“For instance, ‘Ikkis’ is a story I wanted to make for a very, very long time. For me, being unique is very important. I don't like repeating films or the kind of movies we make. Like, ‘Ikkis’ is unique because it talks about the futility of war. It talks from a family's perspective,” he said.

Referring to the film’s director Raghavan, as a crazy storyteller, Vijan said he had a great experience working with him.

“The way he interlinks the story is amazing. Like, when you watch it, you will realise it. He is a master storyteller, like very few filmmakers can start a film at a certain level and take it notches up there, make you go through the journey and he's one of them," he said, calling "Ikkis" the director's "most emotional film.” Vijan claims he, along with the team and a few industry people, has already watched “Ikkis” and believes it’s one of his “best” movies.

“I showed the film to (composer) Pritam and once it was over he was putting his head down and I was like, ‘You didn't like the film?’, but he said he was so moved by it, and so was Mukesh Khetarpal, who's the brother of Arun Khetarpal, and for us, that validation was very important,” he added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 20 Dec 2025 09:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Stree Chhaava
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
‘They'll Make Assam Part Of East Pakistan': PM Modi’s Explosive Charge Against Congress In Guwahati
‘They'll Make Assam Part Of East Pakistan': PM Modi’s Explosive Charge Against Congress In Guwahati
Cricket
India Squad For IND-NZ T20Is: Ishan Kishan, Rinku Singh Return
India Squad For IND-NZ T20Is: Ishan Kishan, Rinku Singh Return
World
Bangladesh Bids Farewell To Sharif Osman Hadi, Historic Turnout Reported Amid Tight Security
Bangladesh Bids Farewell To Sharif Osman Hadi, Historic Turnout Reported Amid Tight Security
India
PM Modi’s Helicopter Returns To Kolkata After Dense Fog Disrupts Landing In Bengal's Taherpur
PM Modi’s Helicopter Returns To Kolkata After Dense Fog Disrupts Landing In Bengal's Taherpur
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Delhi Turns Into Gas Chamber as Dense Fog and AQI Above 400 Choke NCR
Breaking News: Telangana Sarpanch Dresses as Bear to Chase Away Monkeys, Viral Video Sparks Buzz
Weather Alert: Severe Cold, Very Dense Fog and Hazardous Pollution Disrupt Life in Delhi-NCR
Breaking Update: Dense Fog and Hazardous Pollution Paralyse Delhi-NCR, Flights Cancelled
Weather Alert: Dense Fog and Severe Air Pollution Grip Delhi-NCR, Visibility Drops Sharply
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From City Of Joy To Stadium Of Shame: How Toxic Privilege Ruined Messi's Visit
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget