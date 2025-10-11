Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Jitendra Kumar Joins Ali Fazal On Mirzapur Film Set, Internet Convinced He’s Replacing Vikrant Massey

Ali Fazal was spotted shooting with Jitendra Kumar for Mirzapur The Film, sparking fan speculation about Bablu Pandit’s return and creating buzz over the Panchayat actor entering the gritty Mirzapur world.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 11 Oct 2025 03:19 PM (IST)
Actor Ali Fazal is back in the world of Mirzapur, reprising his fan-favourite role as Guddu Pandit for the upcoming Mirzapur The Film. A recently surfaced behind-the-scenes clip, featuring him alongside Panchayat actor Jitendra Kumar, has set social media abuzz. Fans are now speculating whether Jitendra might be stepping in to play Bablu Pandit, a character whose death in the original series left many shocked.

Jitendra in Mirzapur The film?

The video shows Ali in his iconic Guddu avatar, sporting a maroon T-shirt and a chiseled physique, as he shares screen space with Jitendra. In one snippet, the two actors are seen engaged in conversation, while another shows Shweta Tripathi arriving in a rickshaw for her scene.

Jitendra’s presence in the footage has sparked widespread fan theories about him potentially replacing Vikrant Massey as Bablu. The original series had Bablu’s storyline end tragically, making this possibility a hot topic among enthusiasts.

 
 
 
 
 
Fans react to the crossover

Mirzapur fans have taken to social media with humorous reactions, highlighting the contrast between Jitendra’s usual light-hearted roles and the gritty, violent universe of Mirzapur.

One fan joked, “Sachiv ji CAT clear nhi hua to gunda gardi pe aa gye (Sachiv ji turned a goon after he failed to clear his CAT),” while another added, “Ab Phulera mein bhi tandav hoga (there will be chaos in Phulera now).”

Other reactions included, “Sachiv ji lg rha hai vidhayak ka complen karne gye hai (I think Sachiv ji has gone to complain about vidhayak).”

“Sachiv ji replace bablu bhaiya (He is replaying Bablu bhaiya).” “Sachiv ji ko faltu me hi lapet liya (Sachiv ji got involved in this for no reason).”

About Mirzapur The Film

The Mirzapur universe is expanding to the big screen, with the film announced last year. Ali Fazal will reprise Guddu Pandit, alongside Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya and Divyenndu as Munna. Shweta Tripathi returns as Golu, while Abhishek Banerjee reprises his role as Compounder. Rumours also suggest that Ravi Kishan has joined the cast.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and created by Puneet Krishna, the film is slated for a 2026 release. After its theatrical run, it will be available for streaming on Prime Video. Fans have eagerly followed the franchise since the first season of Mirzapur launched in November 2018, with subsequent seasons released in October 2020 and July 2024.

Published at : 11 Oct 2025 03:19 PM (IST)
