‘Jassi Weds Jassi’ Trailer Out: A Hilarious Mix-Up Turns Romance Into Comedy Of Errors

The makers of the upcoming comedy Jassi Weds Jassi have released the highly anticipated trailer, offering a first glimpse into the hilarious whirlwind of chaos and confusion that drives the film. Starring Ranvir Shorey, Sikandar Kher, and Harshhvardhan Singh Deo, the trailer promises a rib-tickling comedy of errors filled with quirky situations, unexpected twists, and plenty of laughter.

A Nostalgic ’90s Setting and a Comedy of Errors

Set against the nostalgic backdrop of Haldwani in the late ’90s, the trailer transports viewers to an era of stolen glances, cassette dedications, and landline calls. The story revolves around a single innocent mix-up that spirals a budding romance into a hilarious chain of misunderstandings.

At the heart of Jassi Weds Jassi is Jassi, played by Harshhvardhan Singh Deo, a hopeless romantic convinced he has finally found the love of his life. His love interest, also named Jassi and portrayed by Rehmat Rattan, is sweet, sensible, and everything he has ever imagined—until fate introduces another Jassi, triggering a series of comedic twists.

Ensemble Cast Adds to the Fun

Ranvir Shorey plays the well-meaning but perpetually flustered lover navigating the confusion, while Sikandar Kher appears as a charming troublemaker. Manu Rishi Chadha brings his humor as a strict yet romantically hopeful law enforcer, Sudesh Lehri delivers his signature comic timing, and Grusha Kapoor anchors the story as the strong, love-filled matriarch keeping everyone in check.

Cast Shares Their Excitement About the Film

Speaking about the film, Sikandar Kher said,“Sometimes, one name can turn a love story into a comedy of errors, and that’s exactly what makes Jassi Weds Jassi so much fun. It’s emotional, funny, and very real. I had a gala time shooting for this mad mad film.”

Ranvir Shorey added,“It’s that kind of story where a small mix-up snowballs into complete madness. Truly, one name can turn a blooming love story into a comedy of errors, and that’s the beauty of it. I have always enjoyed working on such films that you can rewatch and relaugh again and again.”

Harshhvardhan Singh Deo shared,“This film captures the innocence of first love and the chaos that comes with it. It’s about how one name can turn a love story into a comedy of errors, and that’s what makes it unforgettable.”

Release Date

Directed by Paran Bawa, Jassi Weds Jassi is scheduled to hit theatres on 7th November 2025, promising audiences a fun-filled cinematic trip down memory lane.