Janhvi, Varun, Sanya & Rohit Shine In Fun-Filled Teaser Of 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'

Dharma Productions released the teaser for "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari," starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 29 Aug 2025 11:27 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Dharma Productions on Friday morning unveiled the teaser of its much-awaited romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf in lead roles, the film marks yet another collaboration between writer-director Shashank Khaitan and Varun Dhawan, promising a fun-filled entertainer for audiences.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Teaser

The teaser opens with Varun’s character dressed like Baahubali a la Prabhas, only to be teased by his friend who quips that he looks like “Ranveer Singh ki dhoti me Prabhas ka paudha.” Varun quickly clears the air, declaring that he isn’t a Baahubali but rather the ‘sanskari Sunny’.

The montage then introduces the rest of the cast—Janhvi Kapoor draped in a saree, Sanya Malhotra lighting up the dance floor, and Rohit Saraf making a dramatic K3G-style helicopter entry reminiscent of Shah Rukh Khan.

The 52-second teaser concludes with a humorous exchange between Varun and Janhvi’s characters, where she insists she knows what a nightclub is, while he hilariously mistakes it for a jagran.

 

 
 
 
 
 
Fans React with Excitement

Audiences are thrilled to see Varun Dhawan back in his comedy groove, many calling it his “prime avatar.” One fan wrote, “Seeing VD in such a rom-com after almost years, excited ❤❤.”

A large chunk of the appreciation, however, has gone to Sonu Nigam’s iconic track Bijuriya, which plays in the background. Comments like “Sonu Nigam’s this song !! You bring my childhood back” and “Bijuria bijuria really suit this coz what a fun ride” highlight the nostalgia it has evoked.

Fans also noted that the film carries the same vibe as the Dulhania series (Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania), with Varun leading the pack once again.

The casting of Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf has also been met with enthusiasm, with many celebrating their rise as lead stars in mainstream Bollywood.

All About the Film

Produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Adar Poonawalla, and Shashank Khaitan, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is positioned as a spiritual successor to the beloved Dulhania franchise. Alongside the main cast, the film will also feature Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi in supporting roles.

The romantic comedy is all set to hit theatres on October 2.

 

Published at : 29 Aug 2025 11:27 AM (IST)
Janhvi Kapoor Varun Dhawan Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari
