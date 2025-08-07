Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesImtiaz Ali Defends Shah Rukh Khan’s National Award Win For Jawan: ‘Why Not Now?’

Imtiaz Ali Defends Shah Rukh Khan’s National Award Win For Jawan: ‘Why Not Now?’

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has come out in support of superstar Shah Rukh Khan while addressing the controversy surrounding his recent National Award win for the film “Jawan.”

By : IANS | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 12:01 AM (IST)

Mumbai: Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has come out in support of superstar Shah Rukh Khan while addressing the controversy surrounding his recent National Award win for the film “Jawan.”

Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Mumbai, Imtiaz Ali told IANS that it was a moment of pride. “No, no. If the country has honoured him, it's obviously a big thing. I would like to congratulate Shah Rukh Khan and all the people who got this big award. Thank you,” he said, extending his warm wishes to all the recipients.

On August 1, Shah Rukh Khan won his first National Award for Best Actor for his performance in the film “Jawan.” The controversy began when South actress Urvashi subtly questioned the merit behind SRK’s National Award win. While she accepted the honour for Best Supporting Actress for “Ullozhukku,” Urvashi hinted at a lack of fairness in the jury’s decisions.

Without directly naming Shah Rukh, she reportedly raised concerns over what made Jawan worthy of Best Actor recognition, while veteran Malayalam actor Vijayaraghavan’s powerful performance wasn’t even considered in the lead category. Her remarks sparked debate online.

On the other hand, a section of netizens expressed surprise over Shah Rukh Khan’s National Award win for “Jawan,” questioning why it took 33 years for such an honour to come his way. Many pointed out that some of his most iconic performances — in films like “Devdas,” “Swades,” “Veer Zaara” and “Chak De! India”— went unrecognised. The actor’s win sparked a debate about the timing and criteria behind the jury's decision.

Amid the rising criticism surrounding Shah Rukh Khan’s National Award win, veteran actor Mukesh Khanna stepped in to defend the actor. He told IANS, “People who are saying that Shah Rukh Khan should not have received the award for this film (Jawan) but for Swades — remember A R Rahman received the Oscar for ‘Jai Ho’ and not for the various beautiful songs he created in the past. Shah Rukh has been working hard for the past 40 years now — so what is wrong if he has received a National Award?”

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Aug 2025 12:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
Imtiaz Ali SHAH RUKH KHAN
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Unfair, Unjustified, Unreasonable': MEA Slams Trump's Tariff Move As Total Duty Doubled To 50%
'Unfair, Unjustified, Unreasonable': MEA Slams Trump Tariff Raised To 50%
World
Trump Imposes 25% Additional Tariff On India Over Russian Oil, Taking Total US Tariff To 50%
Trump Imposes 25% Additional Tariff On India Over Russian Oil, Taking Total US Tariff To 50%
INDIA AT 2047
Modi's Possible China Trip For SCO Summit: Symbolism, Strategy, And A Message To The West
Modi's Possible China Trip For SCO Summit: Symbolism, Strategy, And A Message To The West
India
‘Rs 1,500 Crore Spent On Ministries' Rent’: PM Modi On Need For Kartavya Bhavan; Invokes Bhagavad Gita
‘Rs 1,500 Crore Spent On Ministries' Rent’: PM Modi On Need For Kartavya Bhavan; Invokes Bhagavad Gita
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Dharali Village Cut Off After Cloudburst in Uttarkashi; Rescue Ops Hampered by Landslides
Breaking: CM Dhami Conducts Aerial Survey as Uttarkashi Battles Aftermath of Cloudburst | ABP NEWS
Uttarkashi Disaster: Landslides and Flooding Leave Dharali Inaccessible | ABP NEWS
Dharali Disaster: CMO Sends Psychiatrists to Treat Deep Psychological Wounds | ABP NEWS
Uttarakhand Tragedy: Roads Washed Away, 50+ Missing in Cloudburst Aftermath | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Shoba Suri
Shoba Suri
Breastfeeding Disconnect: 89% Hospital Births, Yet Only 41% Fed In First Hour
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget