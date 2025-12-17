Ikkis Gets A New Release Date As Dhurandhar Dominates Box Office

The box office continues to feel the aftershocks of Dhurandhar, with the Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller enjoying an extraordinary run and clocking the biggest second weekend ever for a Hindi film. Amid this dominance, Sriram Raghavan’s much-anticipated war drama Ikkis — also Dharmendra’s final screen appearance — has been pushed to a later date.

Ikkis gets a new release date

On Wednesday, production house Maddock Films announced a change in the film’s release plans. Originally scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 25, Ikkis will now hit theatres on January 1, 2026. Sharing a fresh poster, the makers wrote, “This New Year, gift yourself courage. The final Ikkis trailer drops this weekend in theatres. A new chapter unfolds in legendary director Sriram Raghavan’s first war film — the true story of India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee, Second Lt Arun Khetarpal. Some heroes die young.”

The shift also helps the film steer clear of a crowded Christmas box office, avoiding a direct clash with Karan Johar’s Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.

Trade backs the decision

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh welcomed the move, calling it a smart business call. Taking to X, he wrote, “The postponement of Hindi Medium and Chhaava worked to their advantage, with both eventually enjoying a clear run. Dinesh Vijan has done it for the third time… Ikkis, originally slated for release on 25 December 2025, will now arrive a week later, on 1 January 2026. Dhurandhar is creating havoc at the box office and shows no signs of slowing down. Plus, Avatar — the Hollywood giant — will have an extensive release in India this Friday (19 December 2025).”

He further added, “Neither film is likely to surrender screens or prime shows during the Christmas week. The decision to shift the release of Ikkis makes perfect business sense. Besides being a solo release on 1 January 2026, Ikkis is assured its share of shows at prime properties.”

About Ikkis

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis is a biographical war drama inspired by the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, focusing on the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 India–Pakistan War. The film marks Agastya Nanda’s big-screen debut and also features Jaideep Ahlawat, Simar Bhatia and Dharmendra, whose appearance makes the film especially significant for audiences.