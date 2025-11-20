Divya Khosla Shares Phone Recording With Mukesh Bhatt, Clarifies Stand On Jigra Vs Savi

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentMoviesDivya Khosla Shares Phone Recording With Mukesh Bhatt, Clarifies Stand On Jigra Vs Savi

Divya Khosla released an audio call with Mukesh Bhatt, claiming she was unfairly targeted amid the ‘Jigra vs Savi’ controversy, adding a new twist to the ongoing dispute over the films’ similarities.

By : IANS | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 10:38 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai: In a dramatic new turn, actor-filmmaker Divya Khosla Kumar has publicly shared an audio recording of her phone conversation with veteran producer Mukesh Bhatt on her social media account, further intensifying the year-old controversy surrounding Alia Bhatt's movie Jigra and her movie Savi.

The audio clip appears to capture an emotional exchange with Divya confronting Mukesh about reports circulating on major media platforms blaming her for publicising a controversy around Jigra to stay in the news and create buzz.

In the recording, Divya can be heard asking Mukesh Bhatt whether he had spoken against her in the media, to which the latter denied. She also referred to various articles accusing her of creating during the release of Alia Bhatt's film Jigra in 2024.

Divya, further in the video, is heard expressing her displeasure and disappointment, especially since the reports surfaced on her birthday. Mukesh Bhatt in the audio is heard reassuring her that he had said nothing of that sort and insists that the controversy was timed to hurt her.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Divya ‘Chatur Naar’ khossla (@divyakhossla)

Mukesh is heard saying that it was a backlash from the other camp, hinting that the negative stories were deliberately planted against her to disturb her. Mukesh Bhatt is again heard asking Divya to stay unaffected and also told her to 'rise above this'.

Divya is further heard telling Mukesh Bhatt that she respects him a lot and was hurt by the recent allegations. Divya earlier had alleged that the film's storyline mirrored her project, Savi.

Recently, Mukesh Bhatt publicly dismissed her accusations as an attempt to gain publicity. By releasing this recording, Divya has now opened a new layer to the dispute.

For the uninitiated, Jigra starred Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt. Despite the strong storyline, the movie underperformed at the box office. Divya had accused the makers of Jigra of copying the storyline of her movie Savi, which starred Harshvardhan Rane alongside her.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 20 Nov 2025 10:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mukesh Bhatt Divya Khosla
