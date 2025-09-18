Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Deepika Padukone Dropped From Kalki 2898 AD Sequel, Makers Throw Shade Over Commitment

In a surprising development, Vyjayanthi Movies has confirmed that Deepika Padukone will not be returning for the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD. The announcement has left many fans disappointed.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 18 Sep 2025 12:23 PM (IST)

In a surprising development, Vyjayanthi Movies has confirmed that Deepika Padukone will not be returning for the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD. The announcement has left many fans disappointed, given the buzz surrounding her role in the first installment.

The production banner issued a statement on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways.”

The post carried a sharper undertone as the makers hinted at differences over the actress’ level of commitment. They added, “Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works.”

The Nag Ashwin-directed futuristic epic had featured Deepika alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani and others. Given her crucial role in the narrative, audiences had expected her to reprise it in the follow-up.

Fans react to Deepika Padukone's exit

The update sparked a flurry of reactions online. One user wrote, “Nag Ashwin should be ready to face the music from Deepika fans.” Another speculated, “I don't think it's the effect of Prabhas/Spirit, it might be something else.”

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Deepika has distanced herself from a project involving Prabhas. Earlier this year, she opted out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit. Reports at the time suggested creative and contractual disagreements, including an alleged demand for an eight-hour work schedule, profit-sharing, and an exemption from delivering dialogues in Telugu. Following her exit, Triptii Dimri stepped into the role.

Who could replace Deepika?

Fans are already floating names for who could take over Deepika’s part in the sequel. Suggestions ranged from Keerthy Suresh—“Cast Keerthy Suresh as Sumathi @nagashwin7. We have best talent and perfect fit for the role!!!! 🤍”—to Kalyani Priyadarshan. Meanwhile, some viewers expressed relief at the casting change, with one remarking, “Glad she isn't part of this franchise..… Literally there was no emotion in all the scenes she acted in… Even Mrunal Thakur has better expressions for the few minutes she was on the screen.”

Published at : 18 Sep 2025 12:23 PM (IST)
Deepika Padukone Kalki 2898 AD
