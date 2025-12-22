Internet’s Bluest Fever Dream: Govinda’s 'Avatar: Fire and Ash Cameo' Goes Viral

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentMoviesInternet’s Bluest Fever Dream: Govinda’s 'Avatar: Fire and Ash Cameo' Goes Viral

AI-generated videos showing Govinda as a Na’vi in Avatar: Fire and Ash have gone viral online, leaving fans amused and confused. The actor has no role in the film; the clips are part of an elaborate meme.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 22 Dec 2025 08:12 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Soon after James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash arrived in theatres, social media was flooded with clips claiming Bollywood star Govinda had made a surprise appearance in the film. The catch: every one of those viral “cameos” is entirely fake.

Govinda, the Na’vi—thanks to AI

The doctored visuals show Govinda reimagined as a blue-skinned Na’vi, delivering his trademark ‘batti bujha’ dialogue as if he belongs to Pandora. Another viral image places him inside a theatre scene, dressed in a vibrant Gujarati-style jacket, seemingly sharing screen space with Jake Sully. Several versions of this fictional cameo are circulating online, each more surreal than the last.

Netizens have happily played along, adding to the confusion. One user asked, “Sch me h kya ye (Is this for real),” while another wrote, “Yr iss scene pr goosebumps aa gye the (Guys this scene gave me goosebumps).” Others leaned fully into the joke. “This was totally unexpected but loved the cameo,” read one comment. Another quipped, “Og is back 🙌 phaly akshay Khana or ab lord govinda (first it was Akshaye Khanna and now Govinda).”

To be clear, Govinda does not appear in Avatar: Fire and Ash. The viral clips are entirely AI-generated.

Where did the meme come from?

The joke traces back to an old claim made by Govinda himself. In a recent interview, the actor once again repeated his long-standing assertion that James Cameron’s Avatar was originally offered to him—a role he says he turned down.

Speaking to Mukesh Khanna, Govinda explained why he rejected the project, which eventually went on to earn $2.9 billion worldwide. He said, “I even left an offer of ₹21.5 crore, although I remember this because it was painful. I had met a Sardarji in America and gave him a business idea to work in sweets and delicacies. Some years later, he said that the idea worked wonders for him. There, he made me meet James Cameron. He asked me to do a film with James, so I invited them for dinner to discuss it.”

He further added, “Picture ka title bhi maine hi diya tha. Maine Rajesh Khanna ji ko dekha tha left hand kata hua… maine kaha, ‘Yaar accha aadmi he pata nahi kyu ajeeb sa role kar liya!’ Toh maine kaha, ‘Second time banegi Avatar!’ Toh mujhe kehta hai, ‘The hero is lame!’ (I had only given the title. I had seen Rajesh Khanna and wondered why he did that part. I only predicted the sequel). Maine kaha, ‘Lame? Govinda! Hello? I am not doing your picture!’ He said, ‘I am offering you 18 crores.’ I said, ‘I don’t want your 18 crores.' He said the shoot will be for 410 days. I said that is okay, but if I paint my body, I will be in the hospital!"

The story was widely met with scepticism.

Adding to that doubt, Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja openly dismissed the claim. Speaking on a podcast with Uorfi Javed, she said, “Arey yaar mujhe toh nahi pata yeh kab offer hui, 40 saal toh mujhe hogaye hain Govinda ke saath. Vo Avatar ka director-producer kab aaya mujhe nahi malum. Hui bhi hai ki nahi mujhe nahi malum. Main jhooth nahi bolti naa main kisi ka side lungi. Main jhooth ka saath nahi deti (Oh man, I have no idea when this was offered. It’s been 40 years for me with Govinda. I don’t even know when that Avatar director-producer came. I don’t even know if it actually happened or not. I don’t lie, nor do I take anyone’s side. I don’t support falsehood).”

About the Avatar franchise

James Cameron’s Avatar universe began in 2009 with Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana leading the cast. The sequel, The Way of Water, released in December 2022. The third chapter, Avatar: Fire and Ash, is currently playing in theatres worldwide and has collected ₹65 crore in India over its opening weekend.

Published at : 22 Dec 2025 08:11 PM (IST)
Embed widget