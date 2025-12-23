A Pakistani social media user from Karachi has shared a candid review of Dhurandhar, the Bollywood film set against the backdrop of the city’s Lyari Town and its violent gang history. While applauding the film’s technical strengths, the reviewer admitted feeling conflicted about the way real-life gangster Rehman Dakait has been portrayed on screen.

Karachi native weighs in on Dhurandhar

Posting anonymously on Reddit, the viewer titled their review, “My take on Dhurandar as a guy from Karachi (sic).” They began on a positive note, appreciating the film’s craft and execution. “First of all, I liked the film. Cinematography was great, direction was amazing. It was a good watch,” the user wrote.

However, the praise came with a significant reservation. The reviewer expressed discomfort over what they perceived as the glorification of Rehman Dakait, a figure feared in Karachi during his time. “That said, one thing that kind of bothered me was how Rehman Dakait was somewhat glorified. I get it, it's fictional, but still, as someone who grew up hearing stories about this cold-blooded criminal, it was hard to view him as fictional,” they noted.

To underline their point, the user compared the portrayal to how notorious figures from India have been depicted in Hindi cinema. “Maybe if they changed the name it would be better, for eg how would you feel if someone plays Dawood Ibrahim in a movie and his character is glorified,” they added.

Despite this concern, the reviewer maintained that the film largely works as an engaging watch. Calling it “a good movie overall,” they pointed out a factual inaccuracy that stood out to them. “One detail missed in the movie is that Chaudhary Aslam was famous for not wearing a bulletproof vest even in deadly gunfights.”

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar features Ranveer Singh as an Indian operative who goes undercover in Pakistan and infiltrates the gang led by Rehman Dakait, played by Akshaye Khanna. The film blends fictional storytelling with real-life personalities, portraying figures such as gangsters Rehman Dakait and Uzair Baloch (Danish Pandore), along with Karachi SP Chaudhary Aslam, essayed by Sanjay Dutt.

The film has struck a chord with audiences globally, enjoying a strong theatrical run and amassing over ₹872 crore at the worldwide box office.