Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par To Release On YouTube. Here’s When And How To Watch It

HomeEntertainmentMoviesAamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par To Release On YouTube. Here’s When And How To Watch It

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 04:51 PM (IST)

In a bold and unconventional move, Aamir Khan has announced that his latest film 'Sitaare Zameen Par' will have its digital premiere exclusively on YouTube, bypassing the usual streaming platforms entirely. The film will be available to audiences worldwide starting August 1.

Aamir Khan on releasing Sitaare Zameen Par on YouTube

Speaking about the decision, Aamir explained his long-standing desire to bridge the gap between cinema and audiences with limited access.

"For the past 15 years, I have been struggling with the challenge of how to reach audiences who do not have geographical access to theatres, or those who are unable to make it to theatres for various reasons. Finally, the time for the perfect storm has come. With our government bringing in UPI and India becoming No. 1 in the world in electronic payments, with internet penetration in India having grown dramatically and growing every day, and with YouTube being on most devices, we can finally reach vast sections of people in India, and a significant part of the world."

The actor-producer, often referred to as Bollywood’s 'Mr Perfectionist', sees this as a potential turning point for the film industry.

"My dream is that cinema should reach everyone at a reasonable and affordable price. I want people to have the ease of watching cinema when they want, where they want. If this idea works, creative voices can tell different stories, breaking geographical and other barriers. This will also be a great opportunity for younger creative people entering the field of cinema. If this idea works, then I see this as a win-win for all."

How to watch Sitaare Zameen Par on YouTube

As part of its global digital rollout, the film will be available for rent on YouTube at ₹100 in India. International audiences across 38 countries—including the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Spain—can also access the film at region-specific pricing.

Sitaare Zameen Par

Positioned as a spiritual successor to Aamir’s 2007 classic 'Taare Zameen Par', this heartfelt drama has already touched millions, grossing over ₹250 crore worldwide. Helmed by 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' director RS Prasanna and penned by Divy Nidhi Sharma, Sitaare Zameen Par introduces ten fresh faces alongside its star-studded leads.

Up next from Aamir Khan Productions are two eagerly awaited projects: Lahore 1947, starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, and Ek Din, featuring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi.

Published at : 29 Jul 2025 04:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aamir Khan YouTube Sitaare Zameen Par
