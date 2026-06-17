Tuesday Box Office Collection: ‘Main Wapas Aaunga’, ‘Haunted 3D’ Pull Crowds; ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’ Faces Tough Run

show_quick_read_label Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Main Wapas Aaunga recovered; other films continued struggling.

Tuesday Box Office: The latest box office report delivered a mixed picture on Tuesday, with a handful of films managing to stay afloat while others continued to battle for audience attention and modest earnings.

It is common for films that enjoy strong collections over the weekend to witness a slowdown during the weekdays, and the current crop of theatrical releases is no exception. Of the four films that arrived in cinemas last Friday, only Haunted 3D and Main Wapas Aaunga have managed to maintain a respectable run at the ticket counters. Meanwhile, Governor and Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’ continue to face a difficult time at the box office.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 20 Contestants List: Jannat Zubair, Gullu, Santy Sharma, Mr Faisu Among Others Rumoured To Join Salman Khan's Show

Amid these releases, Peddi, starring Ram Charan, remains the highest-performing film despite experiencing the usual weekday decline. On the other hand, Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai is still struggling to gain momentum. Here is a closer look at how these films performed on Tuesday.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Continues To Struggle

Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata remains under pressure at the box office. The film failed to clear the Monday test, collecting just Rs 65 lakh on its fourth day.

According to Sacnilk’s early trend report, the film earned another Rs 65 lakh on Tuesday, its fifth day in cinemas. With this, its total net collection in India has reached Rs 5.55 crore after five days of release.

Main Wapas Aaunga Sees Improvement On Tuesday

Directed by Imtiaz Ali and starring Diljit Dosanjh, Main Wapas Aaunga experienced a drop in collections on Monday, when it earned Rs 1.15 crore. However, the film showed signs of recovery on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | Aamir Khan Spotted With Ex-Wives Kiran Rao And Reena Dutta Ahead Of Wedding With Gauri Spratt

As per Sacnilk’s early estimates, the film collected Rs 1.65 crore on its fifth day. This takes its five-day India net total to Rs 8.30 crore.

Haunted 3D Remains Best Performer Among New Releases

Among all the films released on June 12, Vikram Bhatt’s horror outing Haunted 3D continues to emerge as the strongest performer at the box office.

Although the film witnessed a weekday dip on Monday and earned Rs 2 crore, it managed to hold steady on Tuesday. According to Sacnilk’s early trend report, Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past collected another Rs 2 crore on its fifth day.

Its total India net collection now stands at Rs 13.35 crore after five days in theatres.

ALSO READ | Leaked Chats Of Sanchita Ugale Alleging Harassment By Co-Star Ujjwal Sharma Go Viral

Peddi Maintains Its Lead Despite Weekday Slowdown

Ram Charan’s Peddi has also felt the impact of weekday business, with collections declining once again. Nevertheless, the film continues to outperform every other title currently running in cinemas.

According to Sacnilk’s early estimates, Peddi earned Rs 3.45 crore on its 13th day, which marked its second Tuesday at the box office.

With this latest addition, the film’s total India net collection has climbed to Rs 223.55 crore.

Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai Moves Forward At Slow Pace

Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai, directed by David Dhawan, is also witnessing a modest run at the box office.

ALSO READ | 'The Baby Is Having A Baby': Smriti Irani Pens Heartfelt Note For Mom-To-Be Karishma Tanna

As per Sacnilk’s early trend report, the film collected Rs 1.35 crore on its 12th day in theatres, corresponding to its second Tuesday.

Its total net earnings in India have now reached Rs 47.50 crore after 12 days of release.