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HomeEntertainmentOTTBigg Boss 20 Contestants List: Jannat Zubair, Gullu, Santy Sharma, Mr Faisu Among Others Rumoured To Join Salman Khan's Show

Bigg Boss 20 Contestants List: Jannat Zubair, Gullu, Santy Sharma, Mr Faisu Among Others Rumoured To Join Salman Khan's Show

Bigg Boss 20 is already generating buzz as reports suggest names such as Jannat Zubair, Gullu, Santy Sharma, Uorfi Javed, Ruru Thakur and Mr Faisu could join Salman Khan’s reality show.

Reported By : Devyani Nautiyal | 
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 12:15 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bigg Boss 20 generates buzz with rumored contestant names.
  • Santy Sharma, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh are among discussed names.
  • Salman Khan to host; auditions and selection expected soon.
  • Former contestants might return for milestone season.

Even before an official announcement arrives, Bigg Boss 20 has become one of the most talked-about topics in the entertainment world. Reports and social media chatter have fuelled speculation around the milestone season, with several television stars, influencers, musicians and reality-show personalities reportedly being considered for Salman Khan’s popular reality series.

While the makers have not confirmed any participant so far, a number of familiar names continue to dominate online discussions as excitement builds ahead of the show's expected return.

ALSO READ: Will CJP Critic Santy Sharma Appear In Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20? Here's What We Know

Names Reportedly Being Considered For Bigg Boss 20

Several personalities from shows such as Splitsvilla, Lock Upp, Roadies and other reality formats have emerged in recent reports.

Among the names generating the most attention is Santy Sharma, the rapper, singer and lyricist from Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. He recently attracted significant attention online after speaking about the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).

Television actress and influencer Jannat Zubair is also being linked to the season. Having worked across television, films and reality shows, she remains one of the most recognisable young faces in the entertainment industry.

Another frequently discussed name is Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr Faisu, who has built a massive fan base through social media and reality television appearances.

Reports further suggest that Ridhima Gupta, known for her appearance in Megha Barsenge, may also be among those approached by the makers.

Former Reality Stars Could Be Part Of The Mix

The list of rumoured contestants includes:

  • Anjali Arora
  • Uorfi Javed
  • Ruru Thakur
  • Kushal Tanwar (Gullu)
  • Bhagirath Bhatt
  • Bhavya Singh
  • Arbaz Patel
  • Awez Darbar

While none of these names have been officially confirmed, they continue to feature prominently in discussions surrounding the upcoming season.

ALSO READ: Lock Upp 2 Contestants: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja Among Confirmed Celebrities

What We Know About Bigg Boss 20 So Far

According to reports, Salman Khan is expected to begin shooting for Bigg Boss 20 after completing a significant portion of his upcoming film SVC63, which also stars Nayanthara. The film is being produced by Dil Raju and directed by Vamshi Paidipally.

Meanwhile, auditions and participant selection are expected to begin shortly, with reports also suggesting that a few former Bigg Boss contestants could return for the landmark season.

Until an official announcement is made, all names currently circulating online should be viewed as speculation. However, with preparations reportedly gathering pace, anticipation for Bigg Boss 20 continues to grow among fans eager to see who ultimately enters the famous house.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Has the official participant list for Bigg Boss 20 been announced?

No, the makers have not officially confirmed any participants yet. All names circulating online are currently speculation until an official announcement is made.

Who is expected to host Bigg Boss 20?

Salman Khan is expected to host Bigg Boss 20. He will begin shooting after completing a significant portion of his upcoming film, SVC63.

Who are some of the celebrities rumored to be participating in Bigg Boss 20?

Santy Sharma, Jannat Zubair, and Faisal Shaikh are widely discussed names. Other rumoured personalities include Ridhima Gupta, Anjali Arora, and Uorfi Javed.

Could former Bigg Boss contestants return for season 20?

Reports suggest that a few former Bigg Boss contestants could indeed return for this landmark season. Auditions and participant selection are expected to start soon.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Jun 2026 12:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Faisal Shaikh Jannat Zubair Salman Khan Mr Faisu Uorfi Javed Gullu Santy Sharma Bigg Boss 20 Ruru Thakur Bigg Boss 20 Tentative Contestants List
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