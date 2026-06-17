Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aamir Khan, fiancée Gauri, ex-wives seen together in car.

Viral sighting follows ex-wives, Gauri appearing at Lagaan event.

Aamir confirmed July 5 wedding with fiancée Gauri Spratt.

Aamir Khan and soon-to-be-bride Gauri Spratt were spotted with the actor’s ex-wives, Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta, ahead of their July 5 wedding. A video showing them travelling together in the same car, along with Aamir and Kiran’s son Azad Rao Khan, has gone viral on social media.

Aamir Khan Spotted With Ex-Wives

The viral video shows Aamir Khan seated in the front passenger seat, while Gauri Spratt and Azad Rao Khan are seated in the back. Moments later, Kiran Rao enters the car, followed by Reena Dutta, who takes a seat beside her.

ALSO READ| Leaked Chats Of Sanchita Ugale Alleging Harassment By Co-Star Ujjwal Sharma Go Viral

As the group drives away, they can be seen chatting and laughing together. This, as expected, prompted a flurry of reactions online.

How could all three of them possibly be comfortable with this? What’s going on? Is it the money that’s keeping them around Aamir Khan ? pic.twitter.com/ilxcS675MF — Moana (@ladynationalist) June 17, 2026

One person, while reacting to the clip, wrote, “How could all three of them possibly be comfortable with this?”

Another commented, “Kaise kar lete ho Aamir sir?”

“Dear Aamir Khan, how?” asked a third.

ALSO READ| Arbaaz Khan Faces Big Security Lapse In Kolkata After Man Enters His Car; Bouncers Intervene

The video surfaced just days after Kiran attended the 25th anniversary celebration of the Oscar-nominated film Lagaan. The event also saw a rare public appearance by Reena Dutta alongside Aamir Khan. Gauri Spratt was present at the celebration as well and walked the red carpet hand in hand with the actor.

Aamir-Gauri’s July 5 Wedding

Aamir Khan has confirmed that he and Gauri Spratt will tie the knot on July 5. “I’m currently travelling in the US. The news about the marriage is true. It’s on July 5,” he told Variety.

Explaining his decision to formalise the relationship, Aamir added that they both “feel ready to take the relationship to the next level”.

“I am at peace. Gauri and I are serious about each other, and we are in a very committed space. We are partners, we are together. In my heart, I’m already married to her. So, to formalise our togetherness just seems like a natural progression of our partnership.”

The couple is reportedly planning an intimate ceremony attended by close family members and friends. The wedding is also expected to be attended by Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.