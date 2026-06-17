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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAamir Khan Spotted With Ex-Wives Kiran Rao And Reena Dutta Ahead Of Wedding With Gauri Spratt

Aamir Khan Spotted With Ex-Wives Kiran Rao And Reena Dutta Ahead Of Wedding With Gauri Spratt

With his wedding to Gauri Spratt just weeks away, Aamir Khan was seen with his ex-wives Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta. The actor was spotted leaving in the same car with them and Gauri.

Reported By : Arfa Javaid | 
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 11:21 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Aamir Khan, fiancée Gauri, ex-wives seen together in car.
  • Viral sighting follows ex-wives, Gauri appearing at Lagaan event.
  • Aamir confirmed July 5 wedding with fiancée Gauri Spratt.

Aamir Khan and soon-to-be-bride Gauri Spratt were spotted with the actor’s ex-wives, Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta, ahead of their July 5 wedding. A video showing them travelling together in the same car, along with Aamir and Kiran’s son Azad Rao Khan, has gone viral on social media.

Aamir Khan Spotted With Ex-Wives

The viral video shows Aamir Khan seated in the front passenger seat, while Gauri Spratt and Azad Rao Khan are seated in the back. Moments later, Kiran Rao enters the car, followed by Reena Dutta, who takes a seat beside her.

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As the group drives away, they can be seen chatting and laughing together. This, as expected, prompted a flurry of reactions online.

One person, while reacting to the clip, wrote, “How could all three of them possibly be comfortable with this?”

Another commented, “Kaise kar lete ho Aamir sir?”

“Dear Aamir Khan, how?” asked a third.

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The video surfaced just days after Kiran attended the 25th anniversary celebration of the Oscar-nominated film Lagaan. The event also saw a rare public appearance by Reena Dutta alongside Aamir Khan. Gauri Spratt was present at the celebration as well and walked the red carpet hand in hand with the actor.

Aamir-Gauri’s July 5 Wedding

Aamir Khan has confirmed that he and Gauri Spratt will tie the knot on July 5. “I’m currently travelling in the US. The news about the marriage is true. It’s on July 5,” he told Variety. 

Explaining his decision to formalise the relationship, Aamir added that they both “feel ready to take the relationship to the next level”.

“I am at peace. Gauri and I are serious about each other, and we are in a very committed space. We are partners, we are together. In my heart, I’m already married to her. So, to formalise our togetherness just seems like a natural progression of our partnership.”

The couple is reportedly planning an intimate ceremony attended by close family members and friends. The wedding is also expected to be attended by Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

 

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Aamir Khan getting married?

Aamir Khan has confirmed that he will tie the knot with Gauri Spratt on July 5. He announced this news while travelling in the US.

Who was Aamir Khan spotted with recently?

Aamir Khan was seen with his fiancée Gauri Spratt, ex-wives Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta, and son Azad in a car. A video of them travelling together went viral, sparking online reactions.

Why is Aamir Khan marrying Gauri Spratt?

Aamir Khan said they

Who is expected to attend Aamir Khan's wedding?

The wedding is planned as an intimate ceremony with close family members and friends. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are also expected to attend.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Jun 2026 11:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Aamir Khan Kiran Rao Reena Dutta Gauri Spratt
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